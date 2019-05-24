1-for-1 Yuzu Honey Jelly Yoghurt Frappuccino from May 27-31, 2019 for Starbucks Rewards members
Sounds refreshing.
Starbucks lovers, here’s a new promotion for you to get your hands on.
One-for-one deal
From May 27 to May 31, 2019, customers can purchase a venti-sized Yuzu Honey Jelly Yoghurt Frappuccino, and enjoy another free venti-sized cup of the same drink.
The Frappuccino contains tangy yoghurt, yuzu honey sauce, milk, ice and even yuzu jelly.
You can register to become a Starbucks Rewards member
This promotion is only available for Starbucks Rewards members.
Members need only present their Starbucks cards to the cashier to claim the drink.
But if you aren’t a member though, don’t worry.
You can register for your own Starbucks card here. Registration is free.
Once registered, you will receive a virtual Starbucks card, which can be accessed through the Starbucks Singapore mobile app, that you can now use to pay for your drinks.
Calling all Starbucks Rewards members: double the sips, double the smiles.✌️ From 27-31 May, treat yourself to a Venti-sized Yuzu Honey Jelly Yogurt Frappuccino and enjoy another on us. Simply pay with your Starbucks Card to claim your treat. T&Cs apply. Not a member? Click link in bio @starbuckssg to join now.
