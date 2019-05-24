fbpx

Back
﻿

1-for-1 Yuzu Honey Jelly Yoghurt Frappuccino from May 27-31, 2019 for Starbucks Rewards members

Sounds refreshing.

Ashley Tan | May 25, 03:22 pm

Events

Upsurge

Starbucks lovers, here’s a new promotion for you to get your hands on.

One-for-one deal

From May 27 to May 31, 2019, customers can purchase a venti-sized Yuzu Honey Jelly Yoghurt Frappuccino, and enjoy another free venti-sized cup of the same drink.

The Frappuccino contains tangy yoghurt, yuzu honey sauce, milk, ice and even yuzu jelly.

Photo by Dinh Hong Phuong / FB

You can register to become a Starbucks Rewards member

This promotion is only available for Starbucks Rewards members.

Members need only present their Starbucks cards to the cashier to claim the drink.

But if you aren’t a member though, don’t worry.

You can register for your own Starbucks card here. Registration is free.

Once registered, you will receive a virtual Starbucks card, which can be accessed through the Starbucks Singapore mobile app, that you can now use to pay for your drinks.

Cool.

Top photo by @starbuckssg / IG and Dinh Hong Phuong / FB

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

All public buses in S'pore to run on clean energy instead of pure diesel by 2040

60 fully electric buses will hit the streets by 2020.

May 25, 03:06 pm

LTA planning new MRT line to serve Whampoa, Serangoon North & Southern Waterfront

These were revealed in the Land Transport Master Plan 2040.

May 25, 03:00 pm

Indian politician with 9 family members cries on camera after learning he only got 5 votes

Sad face.

May 25, 02:44 pm

24 year-old dyslexic S'porean went from primary school failure to Rhodes scholar

He's on a mission to better the world.

May 25, 01:28 pm

Some flights to Bali cancelled after volcano Mt. Agung erupts & sends lava spewing as far as 3km

The volcano has been erupting several times in the past few months.

May 25, 12:11 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close