1-for-1 Yuzu Honey Jelly Yoghurt Frappuccino from May 27-31, 2019 for Starbucks Rewards members

Starbucks lovers, here’s a new promotion for you to get your hands on.

Advertisement

One-for-one deal

From May 27 to May 31, 2019, customers can purchase a venti-sized Yuzu Honey Jelly Yoghurt Frappuccino, and enjoy another free venti-sized cup of the same drink.

The Frappuccino contains tangy yoghurt, yuzu honey sauce, milk, ice and even yuzu jelly.

Advertisement

You can register to become a Starbucks Rewards member

This promotion is only available for Starbucks Rewards members.

Members need only present their Starbucks cards to the cashier to claim the drink.

But if you aren’t a member though, don’t worry.

You can register for your own Starbucks card here. Registration is free.

Once registered, you will receive a virtual Starbucks card, which can be accessed through the Starbucks Singapore mobile app, that you can now use to pay for your drinks.

Cool.

Advertisement

Top photo by @starbuckssg / IG and Dinh Hong Phuong / FB