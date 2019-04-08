Starbucks launches colour-changing tumblers in US & they’re selling out fast
On April 29, 2019, Starbucks unveiled their new summer collection – these colour-changing tumblers.
I found out on Tuesday about the new reusable color changing Starbucks cups. I was trying to resist buying them, but they looked so cute…& Starbucks holds lots of beautiful memories…Our first dates before work, taking Amber in her car seat as a baby, Selena as a child, Landon’s first time telling me “Te Amo Mom” & the last moments we spent with Sandy at the Norris SB. Mark from my local Starbucks was nice enough to hold them for me. It’s been a busy/crazy week, but I finally got to take pictures🌈 #starbucks #memories #family #love #fun #happy #tgif #friday #starbuckscolorchangingcup #rainbow #pretty #cool #colorchangingcups #starbuckscups #starbucksfamily #nela #eaglerock #highlandpark
While it looks like your run-of-the-mill tumblers, there’s a little twist to them.
Here’s a video showing the transformation when a cold beverage is poured into it:
Swipe around to see the different colour schemes.
With these tumblers selling out fast, some have even begun to sell them online at an exorbitant price.
It is not that freaking serious people!! I mean i want those but come on. #starbuckscolorchangingcup . . . . . #keto #ketodiet #ketomeal #lazyketo #dirtyketo #momlife #ketosis #ketogirl #ketonewbie #ketotransformation #sheddingforthewedding #30something #mamaof4 #weightloss #weightlossjourney #dropweight #weightlossmeme #ketomom #ketomama #ketoweightloss #ketomomma #ketoaf #if #fasting #fittness #weightlossinspiration #beforeandafter #pruvit #ketones
The original price of these tumblers are about US$16.95 (S$23), but is more-or-less sold out in most outlets.
There is no worry that the colour-changing tumblers will become astronomically priced though, as Starbucks have stated their desire to make it a recurring item all summer.
While these tumblers are currently available only in the United States and Canada, we hope they eventually come to Singapore.
Top image collated from RachelNicoleco and desire0530
