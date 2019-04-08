Starbucks launches colour-changing tumblers in US & they’re selling out fast

On April 29, 2019, Starbucks unveiled their new summer collection – these colour-changing tumblers.

While it looks like your run-of-the-mill tumblers, there’s a little twist to them.

Here’s a video showing the transformation when a cold beverage is poured into it:

Swipe around to see the different colour schemes.

With these tumblers selling out fast, some have even begun to sell them online at an exorbitant price.

Yikes.

The original price of these tumblers are about US$16.95 (S$23), but is more-or-less sold out in most outlets.

There is no worry that the colour-changing tumblers will become astronomically priced though, as Starbucks have stated their desire to make it a recurring item all summer.

While these tumblers are currently available only in the United States and Canada, we hope they eventually come to Singapore.

Top image collated from RachelNicoleco and desire0530