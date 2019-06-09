fbpx

Back
﻿

Southeastern Australia hit by coldest May in 20 years

States like Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland were the most affected.

Ashley Tan | May 31, 05:51 pm

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

Singaporeans who are planning to visit Australia to escape from the sweltering weather here, brace yourselves for the chilly weather.

Southeastern Australia recently experienced unprecedented freezing temperatures before the start of winter. It was the coldest May recorded in the last two decades.

Unprecedented temperatures on May 29, 2019

Temperatures in Melbourne and the rest of the state of Victoria hit an all-time low of 10.6ºC in the early afternoon of May 29, 2019.

A road leading to Mount Buller in Victoria, Southeastern Australia. Photo by @antsharwood / Twitter

 

The temperature in Melbourne proceeded to plummet further to 6.8ºC by 4:00pm on the same day, marking the first time temperatures in May dropped to such a low since 2000, reported The Age.

Ballarat, a city in the west of Melbourne, experienced even colder temperatures, hitting a maximum temperature of 5.7ºC at 10:30am.

This marks May 29 as the coldest May day in Melbourne since 2000 as well.

However, the windy conditions in both cities meant that the “feels like” temperatures were 3ºC lower than they actually were.

Australia’s capital, Canberra, also experienced record-breaking temperatures of only 9.6ºC on May 27, 2019, according to news.com.au.

Meanwhile in Queensland, its capital Brisbane had unexpectedly chilly mornings as well, with temperatures falling to 4.6ºC on May 31, 2019.

Temperatures below 0ºC

Other small towns in Queensland even hit freezing conditions of subzero temperatures.

Abc News reported that the towns of Applethorpe, Oakey and Dalby all experienced their coldest May mornings.

Temperatures in Applethorpe fell to -6.1ºC, 2.1 degrees lower than its previous record 13 years ago.

Dalby had its coldest morning since 1911, of -3.6ºC, while temperatures in Oakey dropped to -4.4ºC, 0.3 degrees colder than its previous record too.

The extreme cold end to autumn also brought about sufficient snowfall for an early opening at a couple of ski-resorts in Australia:

Not too bad.

Another cold front coming

The unexpected chilly weather was attributed to two cold fronts from Antarctica moving across Australia.

Cold fronts are cold masses of air that can span up to several hundred kilometres. As they advance, they displace warmer air, which usually results in showers and thunderstorms.

One cold front had already passed through on May 27, 2019 while the second, stronger front is expected to sweep through Tasmania and up towards Victoria, said a forecaster from Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology.

The blue lines with arrows are the cold fronts advancing across southeastern Australia.

Here’s what it looks like from satellite footage. Australia’s land mass is outlined in pink.

As a result of the fronts, meteorologists predict that strong winds and gales are to be expected along several New South Wale coasts. Surf conditions there have been declared hazardous.

So if you are going to Australia, do check weather conditions beforehand and bring plenty of warm clothes.

On the other hand, Japan has hit its hottest May day ever recently.

Japan’s northernmost prefecture, Hokkaido, hit 39.5°C for first time in May 2019

Top photo by @antsharwood / Twitter and @ironman_peter / Twitter

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Pepsi and Ginger is the taste combo you didn't know you needed

Available exclusively at all 7-Eleven S'pore.

May 31, 06:17 pm

66-year-old S'porean man arrested in Buangkok, allegedly stored 1.4kg of heroin in PMD

That's a lot of drugs.

May 31, 05:43 pm

Ex-Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull on Huawei 5G network ban: 'Purely, prudent decision made in interest of our national security'

Turnbull: Huawei is 'one of the great, commercial, technological success stories of our times.'

May 31, 05:14 pm

M'sia coffeeshop worker praised for feeding special-needs teenager

Very heartwarming.

May 31, 05:04 pm

S'porean jiu-jitsu athlete Constance Lien makes history with gold-medal win at major global meet

"This has been my dream since day one. I couldn't stop crying the moment I knew I won."

May 31, 04:34 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close