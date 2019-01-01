fbpx

Old-school Bak Kut Teh-inspired keychains, pins & coasters sold at selected Song Fa outlets

Very cute.

Ashley Tan | May 13, 01:56 pm

Bak kut teh lovers, this is for you.

If slurping up hot peppery soup, or chowing down on pork ribs isn’t enough, you can now get your own bak kut teh-inspired accessory to display your love for the dish.

Old-school style accessories

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, local bak kut teh restaurant chain Song Fa Bak Kut Teh has collaborated with maker-of-nostalgic-items, wheniwasfour, to produce a line of bak kut teh-inspired merchandise.

Photo from songfa.com.sg

The collection is centered around the various concepts of the bak kut teh dish and its ingredients, and features traditional chinese quotes.

There are colourful wooden coasters in old-school designs, drawn in the 1950s Nanyang art style of Singapore, which depict four bak kut teh kungfu masters.

Photo from Song Fa Bak Kut Teh / Facebook

You can also find acrylic keychains featuring the soup, pork ribs and kungfu tea that mimic the look of nostalgic advertisements.

Photo from Song Fa Bak Kut Teh / Facebook
Photo from songfa.com.sg

You can get these three designs in the form of magnets as well.

Photo from Song Fa Bak Kut Teh / Facebook

If you’re a fan of cutesy stuff, you can check out these adorable acrylic pins.

The pins feature the three main icons of 1960s Singapore hawker culture—the rooster bowl, good morning towel and kungfu tea pack – perfect for decorating your tote bags.

Photo from Song Fa Bak Kut Teh / Facebook
Photo from songfa.com.sg

How much and where to get them?

Here’s the full price list for all items.

Wooden coasters:

  • S$5.50/pc
  • S$20/set of 4

Acrylic Keychains:

  • S$6.90/pc
  • S$20/set of 3

Acrylic Magnets:

  • S$4.90/pc
  • S$14/set of 3

Acrylic Pins:

  • S$8.90/pc
  • S$24/set of 3

A set can include items of the same design too.

The merchandise is available only at four Song Fa outlets: Jewel Changi Airport, Chinatown Point, The Centrepoint and HarbourFront Centre.

More nostalgic stuff

If you’re interested in more quirky, nostalgic stuff, you can head over to wheniwasfour’s website, where you can find mamak-shop inspired earrings.

Mamak shop-inspired earrings that look like Mopiko, Paddle Pop & haw flakes available in S’pore

Or real life kopi dabao bags.

Iconic S’pore takeaway kopi plastic bag is now an actual bag

And more.

Socks inspired by S’pore icons like ointments & haw flakes now available online

Top photo from Song Fa Bak Kut Teh / Facebook

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

