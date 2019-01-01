Old-school Bak Kut Teh-inspired keychains, pins & coasters sold at selected Song Fa outlets

Bak kut teh lovers, this is for you.

If slurping up hot peppery soup, or chowing down on pork ribs isn’t enough, you can now get your own bak kut teh-inspired accessory to display your love for the dish.

Old-school style accessories

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, local bak kut teh restaurant chain Song Fa Bak Kut Teh has collaborated with maker-of-nostalgic-items, wheniwasfour, to produce a line of bak kut teh-inspired merchandise.

The collection is centered around the various concepts of the bak kut teh dish and its ingredients, and features traditional chinese quotes.

There are colourful wooden coasters in old-school designs, drawn in the 1950s Nanyang art style of Singapore, which depict four bak kut teh kungfu masters.

You can also find acrylic keychains featuring the soup, pork ribs and kungfu tea that mimic the look of nostalgic advertisements.

You can get these three designs in the form of magnets as well.

If you’re a fan of cutesy stuff, you can check out these adorable acrylic pins.

The pins feature the three main icons of 1960s Singapore hawker culture—the rooster bowl, good morning towel and kungfu tea pack – perfect for decorating your tote bags.

How much and where to get them?

Here’s the full price list for all items.

Wooden coasters:

S$5.50/pc

S$20/set of 4

Acrylic Keychains:

S$6.90/pc

S$20/set of 3

Acrylic Magnets:

S$4.90/pc

S$14/set of 3

Acrylic Pins:

S$8.90/pc

S$24/set of 3

A set can include items of the same design too.

The merchandise is available only at four Song Fa outlets: Jewel Changi Airport, Chinatown Point, The Centrepoint and HarbourFront Centre.

More nostalgic stuff

If you’re interested in more quirky, nostalgic stuff, you can head over to wheniwasfour’s website, where you can find mamak-shop inspired earrings.

Or real life kopi dabao bags.

And more.

Top photo from Song Fa Bak Kut Teh / Facebook