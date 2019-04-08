SingPost postman crams parcel into letter box in Jalan Bahagia, supervisor apologises to resident

Less than two weeks after two stacks of letters and parcels were found under letterboxes at Tampines, another complaint about SingPost has surfaced.

This time, it’s about a parcel that has been crammed into a letterbox in Jalan Bahagia.

The letterbox belongs to resident Song Chen Xi, who The Straits Times (ST) reports is a 40-year-old civil servant.

He uploaded a video of his attempt to extract the parcel and posted it on SingPost’s Facebook page.

“Can Sginpost (sic) explain to me why my parcel is posted in my mail box? Shouldn’t parcel doorstep delivery? My parcel is squeezed and I had a hard time getting it out. The parcel box is in a bad shape….”

Here is the video of the incident, which occurred on May 5:

Took several tries

In the video, the parcel can be seen taking up all of the space within the letterbox, which made it hard to remove.

Song tried to retrieve the parcel on his own with one hand, and it took him several attempts before he could dislodge and yank the parcel from the letterbox.

The parcel appeared to have signs of damage from handling.

The contents of the parcel, which included several compact discs, were fortunately unharmed.

Supervisor apologised on behalf of postman

According to ST, a supervisor has since visited Song to apologise, saying that the postman who delivered the parcel was new.

A spokesman had also confirmed to ST that they were alerted to the incident on Monday (May 6), and the postman has been disciplined.

