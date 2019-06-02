Up to 90% off Nintendo Switch, PS4 & Xbox Games at Kaki Bukit warehouse sale May 31 – June 2, 2019

From May 31 – June 2, 2019, a warehouse sale at Kaki Bukit will see up to 90 per cent off “games, toys, and peripherals”.

The event is organised by PlayTrends and TOG (Toy or Game).

Over 1,000 items on sale

According to the event page, over 1,000 items will be on sale.

Although the exact items are not specified, a couple of images put up by PlayTrends might provide a clue.

Games for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One are publicised on the posters.

Lucky draw

A lucky draw will also take place on June 2, at 6pm.

To participate, spend S$100 and above in a single receipt.

Here are the six prizes:

iPhone XS Max 256GB Silver

Nintendo Switch Console Neon

PS4 Slim 500GB Console

G-Story 11inch Gaming Monitor

Nintendo Famicon Japan

SNK Neo Mini

Date, time and venue

42 Kaki Bukit Cresent, Kaki Bukit Techpark 1, Singapore 416267

May 31 – Jun 2, 2019

10:30am – 6:30pm daily

Top image via PlayTrends/Facebook