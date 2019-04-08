fbpx

Back
﻿

Penang official now says S’pore hawker culture not authentic, discards own idea for joint UNESCO bid

Oof.

Andrew Koay | May 10, 02:55 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

The Penang official who initially suggested that Malaysia should make a joint bid with Singapore for UNESCO recognition of hawker culture, has now performed a complete 180.

According to the Malay Mail, Penang’s Tourism Development and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin told reporters on May 9 that Singapore’s hawker culture was “not so authentic”.

His reasoning? Every hawker stall is under the government’s control.

A sole nomination instead

Yeoh also said that Malaysia could try for a sole nomination to list their hawker culture on UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, instead of submitting a joint nomination with Singapore as he had initially suggested.

He explained that his initial proposal was on the basis that a joint nomination was “encouraged by UNESCO”.

“From my perspective, we should submit a nomination for Malaysia’s hawker culture to include other states such as Ipoh, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur, not only Penang,” he said.

Kuala Lumpur is not a state, but happens to be a Federal Territory.

Yeoh added that ultimately the decision would lie with the National Heritage Department, as “this is their jurisdiction and only they can submit the nomination to UNESCO”.

Scared of losing out

These remarks follow previous comments made during Penang’s state legislative assembly a week ago, on May 2.

According to the Malay Mail, during the assembly, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) lawmaker Lee Khai Loon from Penang argued that the state had to be more aggressive in its application of UNESCO recognition.

Otherwise, they risked losing out to Singapore, who had already submitted their application.

The remarks interrupted Yeoh’s speech, who said Penang had sent a letter to Malaysia’s National Heritage Department to propose a joint nomination with Singapore under the title, “Hawker Culture in Singapore and Malaysia”.

You can read about it here:

Penang wants to submit its hawker culture to UNESCO so it doesn’t lose to S’pore

Top Image by xiquinhosilva via Flickr

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Rare clouded leopard spotted by Taiwan villagers 5 years after it was declared extinct

It was officially declared extinct in 2013.

May 10, 03:02 pm

S'pore Airlines cabin crew recruitment goes viral in M'sia for S$4,500 salary

Some have pointed out the hidden 'costs' involved in the job.

May 10, 02:31 pm

Elroy Cheo, S'pore businessman & brother of Arissa Cheo, is dating former K-pop star, Jia

The singer's agency confirmed that they are, in fact, dating.

May 10, 01:46 pm

One Piece ez-Link cards available at all S'pore Golden Village cinemas for S$10

Tap tap fruit.

May 10, 12:13 pm

Mahathir blames Najib administration for depleting govt funds in response to unfulfilled promises criticisms

He says the government's work is hampered by the depletion of funds.

May 10, 12:02 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close