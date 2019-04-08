S$1.00 =AUD1.05: S’pore dollar stronger than Australian dollar again

You might remember the last time the Singapore dollar was this strong against the Australian dollar.

If you missed that chance to change money or you are planning for a trip to Australia soon, this article is for you.

S$1.00 =AUD1.05

The Singapore dollar is now trading at S$1 to AUD1.05 dollar as of May 10, 2019.

The Singaporean dollar has been slightly stronger than the Australian dollar since the start of 2019, when it used to be the other way round.

Long-term trend

A quick check on the XE.com chart shows that it has been an all-time low for the Australian dollar against the Singapore dollar lately.

Why the drop in the Aussie dollar?

A possible reason behind this might be the trade issues that China and U.S. are currently engaged in, which might affect Australia which heavily depends on its export of natural resources.

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned at a campaign rally in Flora that “China broke the deal” yesterday (May. 9, 2019).

Moving forward, the tension between China and U.S. will still be the main influence on the Australian currency.

The federal election in Australia is less of a concern as compared to the fear of escalation in trade war tension.

Another reason is the expectation of a cut in interest rates in Australia resulting in investors hesitance in holding assets in Australian dollars and a consequential drop in the currency.

Top photo by Anna Mustermann via Pixabay