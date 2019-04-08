fbpx

SilkAir launches direct flights between S’pore & Busan, South Korea

Kamsahamnida, SilkAir.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 2, 11:36 am

Korea enthusiasts in Singapore now have a new way to reach the land that you might saranghae (love).

Non-stop flight from S’pore to Busan

SilkAir has launched non-stop flights to Busan, South Korea, from May 1, 2019.

The flight will depart from Changi Airport and will arrive at Gimhae International Airport in Busan.

The flight duration is expected to be six hours and 30 minutes, about the same duration as a flight to Seoul.

The plane to Busan will be flying four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The flights will be on SilkAir’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Passengers can also enjoy classic Korea flavoured meals on-board such as Bibimbap (Korean mixed rice), Beef Japchae (Stir-Fried Glass Noodles), Chicken Bulgogi and Kimchi Fried Rice.

What to do in Busan?

Busan is famous for its coastal scenery and cultural attractions.

Travellers typically go to Busan to balance off the overwhelming retail experience in more bustling cities such as Seoul.

Popular spots include Haeundae and Gwangalli beaches or Taejongdae coastal park with a rocky cliff.

There is also the Gamcheon Cultural Village, affectionately known as the ‘Machu Picchu of Busan’, for its colourful murals and painted houses.

Photo from VisitKorea.
Photo from VisitKorea.

Being on the southeastern tip of the Korean Peninsula, Busan is also famous for its seafood.

Jagalchi Market, the largest seafood market in South Korea, will be the to-go place in Busan for seafood lovers.

Top photo collage from SilkAir Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

