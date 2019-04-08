fbpx

If you are thinking of going on a holiday, here's how to cash out another S$92 to spend

Free money.

Tan Xing Qi | May 8, 04:42 pm

Good news if you love shopping and are also planning to get outta Singapore for a breather — ShopBack is offering up to S$92 as cashback if you participate in the ShopBack Tic-Tac-Go.

What is the ShopBack Tic-Tac-Go?

As its name suggests, ShopBack Tic-Tac-Go functions and observes the same rules as Tic-Tac-Toe.

Except there’s no opponent — you get to choose and join whichever tiles you fancy.

You get $10 cashback for every completed line.

Eight out of nine tiles are easy to accomplish.

Notice the mention of travelling out of Singapore in the first paragraph?

If you scrutinise all the tiles, you will realise that most are as effortless as breathing, really everyday stuff like food delivery, shopping, eating out and others.

Also because there are 61 participating stores.

For instance, you can just buy a bottle of water from Lazada to cross out the shopping tile. Purchasing a Cathay Cineplexes movie ticket will also qualify you for the lifestyle tile.

And don’t be overwhelmed by wellness — you can easily purchase something from Guardian to qualify.

However, throw in the getaways tile and it suddenly feels like a bridge too far for the average person.

But it’s a different story if you reverse engineer the game: It makes perfect sense if you are already planning to plot your escape from Singapore’s nasty humidity. The rest just fall into place naturally.

Since you are already planning a trip, why not squeeze the $92 out of ShopBack?

The game

For instance (do you really need us to explain Tic-Tac-Toe?), if you have three ShopBack Go Restaurant purchases, you get the $10.

So if you complete all nine tiles, you naturally get $80 cashback.

That’s just $80. Where’s the remaining $12?

New users get $10 cashback. Sign up here or use promo code: TICTACGO.

Link your UOB card to get the remaining S$2 cashback. Go to the ShopBack App and link your card here.

Here are the 61 qualifying stores in each category. Warning: It’s really quite broad.

This promotion ends May 17, 2019. Click here for more information.

Top photo by Deanna Ritchie on Unsplash.

This sponsored article by Shopback makes Tic-Tac-Toe fun for us again.

About Tan Xing Qi

Xing Qi deals T-Shirts to unsuspecting Singaporeans through a roadside stall, which, ironically, is not a physical stall.

 

Close