More than 2 years on, people are still leaving hilarious reviews on SGSecure app

Thanos against SGSecure, no competition.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 13, 06:44 pm

SG Secure is to ensure that the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) can send important alerts to the public during terrorist attacks or major emergencies and allow them to seek assistance or provide information to the authorities.

It was also the target of many a fake review back in 2016, when it was first announced.

You can read more about it here.

Surge in 5-star ratings for SGSecure app

Basically, some NSFs left humorous reviews in response to being “made” to download the app by their enciks and sergeants.

No less then the Defence Minister, Ng Eng Hen, came out to clarify that NSFs were, in fact, not required to download the SGSecure app.

But, like anyone in Singapore, was encouraged to do so.

So good, everything’s settled now?

Still reviewing

Just like how the app must have gone through a few updates around this time, the reviews have gotten significantly better crafted as well.

The template basically consists of overcoming an insurmountable odd or potentially fatal event being effortlessly solved by the magical SGSecure app.

Whether it be getting your own super-hot group of guys:

Screenshot from SGSecure App

Or solving our very pressing Godzilla problem:

Screenshot from SGSecure App

Whatever this hamburger-based condition is:

Screenshot from SGSecure App

We could even revisit a few viral moments earlier this year:

In fact, perhaps Dr Strange glossed over these very real endgame possibilities:

SGSecure is inevitable.

You can check out the rest of the SGSecure reviews here.

