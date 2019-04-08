Australia PM Scott Morrison egged by protester while campaigning

Egging politicians appears to have caught on with the Australian public.

Months after Senator Fraser Anning was egged at a public event, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had an egg thrown at him on May 7 by a woman.

Eggcident

According to Sky News Australia, Morrison was speaking at the Country Women’s Association in New South Wales when a “young female protestor” threw an egg at him from behind.

You can see a video of the incident below:

.@tomwconnell: It looks like the egg basically bounces straight off @ScottMorrisonMP. This has just happened at the Country Women's Association. MORE: https://t.co/cnxAXrLKY3 #newsday pic.twitter.com/X1YUyWrvQC — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) May 7, 2019

According to a tweet from ABC reporter Dan Conifer, he claimed that the egg did not break.

Morrison later tweeted about the event, saying he was concerned about the lady who was knocked off her feet, said farmers had to put up with “idiots invading” their homes, and that he would stand up to “thuggery.”

Australians will undergo a federal election to elect new Members of Parliament on May 18.

Morrison’s Liberal Party is competing against Bill Shorten’s Labor, with Labor holding a narrow lead, according to The Guardian.

Albury police have confirmed a woman has been taken into custody over the attempted egging:

“We have a female in custody in relation to an incident involving the Prime Minister this morning,” a police officer said.

Top image adapted from Sky News Australia.