fbpx

Back
﻿

Australia PM Scott Morrison egged by protester while campaigning

Eggs and politics don't mix. Or do they?

Sulaiman Daud | May 7, 11:27 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Egging politicians appears to have caught on with the Australian public.

Months after Senator Fraser Anning was egged at a public event, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had an egg thrown at him on May 7 by a woman.

Eggcident

According to Sky News Australia, Morrison was speaking at the Country Women’s Association in New South Wales when a “young female protestor” threw an egg at him from behind.

You can see a video of the incident below:

According to a tweet from ABC reporter Dan Conifer, he claimed that the egg did not break.

Screen shot from @DanConifer’s Twitter page.

Morrison later tweeted about the event, saying he was concerned about the lady who was knocked off her feet, said farmers had to put up with “idiots invading” their homes, and that he would stand up to “thuggery.”

Australians will undergo a federal election to elect new Members of Parliament on May 18.

Morrison’s Liberal Party is competing against Bill Shorten’s Labor, with Labor holding a narrow lead, according to The Guardian.

Albury police have confirmed a woman has been taken into custody over the attempted egging:

“We have a female in custody in relation to an incident involving the Prime Minister this morning,” a police officer said.

Related stories:

K Shanmugam laughs off online threat to egg him, instead flags commenter’s interest in drugs

17-year-old teenager smashes egg on Muslim-blaming Australian senator Fraser Anning’s head

Top image adapted from Sky News Australia.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Up to 60% off products & appliances at Philips carnival in Toa Payoh May 18 - 20, 2019

Can shop around.

May 7, 11:03 am

Shanmugam reveals facts that show no "free passes" for university students in sexual misconduct cases

He also spoke about the Nicholas Lim voyeur case.

May 6, 11:11 pm

Students in viral fights held "no animosity" towards each other, have been counselled by school

Luckily no one was injured.

May 6, 10:48 pm

Elderly man in China opens airplane emergency exit door because he didn't want to queue to disembark

Yikes.

May 6, 10:17 pm

Mahathir ranked 47th greatest leader in the world by Fortune magazine

He was just named top 100 influential people by Time.

May 6, 09:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close