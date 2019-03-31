fbpx

Back
﻿

SBS Transit posts S$20.7 million increase in earnings as fares rise 4.3%

Good profits.

Belmont Lay | May 14, 06:42 pm

Events

Upsurge

SBS Transit posted a S$20.7 million increase in earnings — up 23.3 percent — for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Revenue grew 6.9 percent to S$350.8 million, while operating expenses increased 5.5 percent to S$324.5 million.

Average daily ridership on the Downtown MRT Line grew by 10.4 percent to 476,000 trips.

The more mature North East Line grew by 3.2 percent to 603,000 trips.

The Sengkang and Punggol LRT also saw a 10.4 percent rise in ridership to 141,000 trips.

Over the past decade, the residential population in Punggol has almost tripled from 54,560 in 2008 to 161,570 as of June 2018, based on data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Ang Mo Kio has a population of 165,710.

Advertising revenue also increased.

Growth to continue

Directors expect full-year contribution from the Seletar and Bukit Merah government bus contracts to grow transit revenue.

Rail revenue is also expected to grow on the back of rising ridership.

The 4.3 percent fare rise that came into effect on Dec 29, 2018, will also ensure healthy revenue.

Viable financial position

SBST remained in a viable financial position.

Group total assets increased by 4.9 percent to S$1.11 billion.

Group total liabilities increased by 6.9 percent to S$603.5 million.

Earnings per share rose from 5.39 to 6.63 cents.

Net asset value per share stood at S$1.64, up from S$1.60 at the end of 2018.

SBST’s profit margin before interest, tax and depreciation improved to 14.8 percent, up from 13.6 percent in the previous corresponding quarter.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mid Valley Southkey, JB's newest & largest integrated shopping mall, now open

Neat.

May 14, 06:06 pm

Mahathir's advisor Daim Zainuddin tells M'sians not to use May 13, 1969 riots to divide people

He said Malaysians are only threatened when they are not united.

May 14, 05:56 pm

S'pore stars Carrie Wong & Ian Fang apologise after explicit texts exposed

Both apologised for the worry and hurt they caused.

May 14, 05:52 pm

S'pore student, 17, takes upskirt videos of 2 teachers while asking about schoolwork

The student filmed both of his teachers four times each.

May 14, 05:31 pm

Famous Geylang claypot rice that still uses charcoal fire moves to Beach Road

One of the few places that still do so.

May 14, 03:13 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close