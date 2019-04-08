fbpx

Back
﻿

S$0.40 canned drinks sold at Boon Lay provision shop

Good place to stock up drinks for Hari Raya Puasa.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 4, 09:22 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

The weather has been unbearably hot, with the daily maximum temperature hitting around 35°C recently.

And nice chilled drinks is definitely a necessity at home and for gatherings.

Hence, you would be pleased to know that there is an outlet called Chap He Diam in Boon Lay that sells canned soft drinks at less than 50 cents each.

Yes, canned sugary goodness.

Canned drinks priced below 50 cents

According to Chap He Diam’s website, one can easily become a member for free to enjoy these discount perks.

For example, two dozens of 300ml coke will cost S$9.50 only.

In other words, each can costs about S$0.40.

24 cans of 325ml 100Plus isotonic drinks will cost you S$9.90.

According to Singapore Atrium Sale, there are other canned drinks available such as Pokka Ice Lemon Tea and Peace Tea.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

The one-litre bottled soft drinks are selling at S$1 only.

 

Three 500ml bottles of coke are now selling at S$2.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Bottled mineral waters are selling at S$3.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

There are also other value-for-money snacks sold at this provision shop previously too.

S$0.29 canned drinks sold at Boon Lay provision shop

Details

Address: SCAL Recreation Centre, 51 Soon Lee Rd #01-51A Singapore 628088
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Directions provided by Singapore Atrium Sale:

Image from Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook page.

Top photo collage from Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook page

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japanese footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger having up to 60% off at Changi City Point

Can consider if you like this brand.

May 4, 09:58 pm

Taekwondo guys & gym staff get into fierce brawl at mall, taekwondo guys mysteriously fall over after fight

Fierce...for a while.

May 4, 09:49 pm

Almost Famous: Ang Peng Siong reflects on missed opportunities & S'pore's (missing?) sporting culture

Singapore's greatest swimming legend (prior to Joseph Schooling) tells us his story of simple, fuss-free hard work and perseverance against all odds.

May 4, 07:44 pm

Sultan of Johor willing to return land for free but wants JB-S'pore train project to go on

He understands the sufferings of the people.

May 4, 07:32 pm

Salted egg flavour fried chicken now available in KFC M'sia from S$5 for limited time

Finger-lickin' good.

May 4, 05:33 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close