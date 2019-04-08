S$0.40 canned drinks sold at Boon Lay provision shop

The weather has been unbearably hot, with the daily maximum temperature hitting around 35°C recently.

And nice chilled drinks is definitely a necessity at home and for gatherings.

Hence, you would be pleased to know that there is an outlet called Chap He Diam in Boon Lay that sells canned soft drinks at less than 50 cents each.

Yes, canned sugary goodness.

Advertisement

Canned drinks priced below 50 cents

According to Chap He Diam’s website, one can easily become a member for free to enjoy these discount perks.

For example, two dozens of 300ml coke will cost S$9.50 only.

In other words, each can costs about S$0.40.

24 cans of 325ml 100Plus isotonic drinks will cost you S$9.90.

Advertisement

According to Singapore Atrium Sale, there are other canned drinks available such as Pokka Ice Lemon Tea and Peace Tea.

The one-litre bottled soft drinks are selling at S$1 only.

Three 500ml bottles of coke are now selling at S$2.

Bottled mineral waters are selling at S$3.

There are also other value-for-money snacks sold at this provision shop previously too.

Details

Address: SCAL Recreation Centre, 51 Soon Lee Rd #01-51A Singapore 628088

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Directions provided by Singapore Atrium Sale:

Top photo collage from Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook page