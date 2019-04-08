Over 40 dead after Russian plane bursts into flames during emergency landing

A Russian passenger jet burst into flames on May 5 during an emergency landing, reportedly killing over 40.

The plane, a Sukhoi Superjet 100, had been flying from Moscow to the Russian city of Murmansk.

Took place during emergency landing

The Guardian reported that pilots decided to turn back after reporting an emergency.

According to Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service, the plane took off at 6:03pm before starting its descent about seven minutes later at 6:10pm.

During a hard landing at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, the plane’s engines apparently caught on fire.

The plane had been carrying 78 people, including five crew members. It believed that the casualties include two children and a flight attendant.

Plane apparently hurtled down to tarmac

Videos on social media showed the plane hurtling down the tarmac with its tail end engulfed in thick black smoke and fire.

One Instagram user Podbrezsky posted a video to social media taken from inside the airport building:

Apparently, one passenger also took video footage from inside the plane, which seemed to show the engines on fire:

Escaping the fire

A video also showed passengers escape via the emergency slides located at the front of the plane.

According to The Guardian, firefighters fought the flames for more than an hour as they attempted to reach passengers who were still trapped in the tail section of the plane.

Initial reports have indicated that most of those killed were at the rear of the plane.

Aeroflot, the carrier managing the flight, has published a list of survivors on their website, and will update it as more information becomes available.

Exact cause of fire still unknown

The official cause for the incident is still not known, according to The Guardian. Investigations are currently taking place to determine if the air safety rules had been breached.

Some passengers believe that bad weather had forced the plane to turn back after taking off.

One surviving passenger, Pyotr Egorov, claimed that the plane had been struck by lightning while in the air:

“The plane turned back and there was a hard landing. We were so scared, we almost lost consciousness. The plane jumped down the landing strip like a grasshopper and then caught fire on the ground.”

Manager of the flight carrier, Aeroflot, said the plane had struck the runway multiple times during the emergency landing. They claimed that this could have damaged the fuel tanks, and then sparked a fire in the tail end of the aircraft’s body.

Top left image from Podbrezsky Instagram, right image from Artem Petrovich Instagram