Free Rilakkuma microwaveable ceramic containers with purchase of Darlie toothpaste
On May 10, 2019, Darlie Singapore announced that they are giving away FREE microwavable ceramic containers with Rilakkuma characters.
All you have to do is purchase a Darlie Double Action Triple Pack.
Here are close-ups of the 4 designs available:
With every purchase, you will also be eligible for their lucky draw where you can win travel and hotel vouchers of up to $3000.
This contest ends June 30, 2019 at 11:59pm.
For more details about this lucky draw, click here.
Top image courtesy of Lazada
