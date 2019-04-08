Pua Magasiva, Red Ranger on Power Rangers Ninja Storm, has died at 38

Pua Magasiva who was the Red Ranger on Power Rangers Ninja Storm has died at the age of 38.

Sudden death in Wellington

According to the New Zealand Herald, the police confirmed that they were called to attend a sudden death at Wellington, New Zealand, in the early morning of May 11, 2019.

There were no suspicious circumstances, according to the police spokesperson.

No further details were revealed.

Magasiva leaves behind his wife, Lizz Sadler, and his daughter.

Ninja Storm was an important Power Rangers season for me.

It was the first one that hit every note I could want in a show. Corny, action-packed, funny, dramatic, witty. And it all relied on an amazing cast and crew.

Gonna miss you Pua Magasiva. Bless you, wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/xURSOJCTW9 — Elvis Dutan (@the_snickman) May 11, 2019

Remembered fondly as Red Ranger

The international community will be familiar with Magasiva’s role as Red Wind Ranger Shane Clarke in Power Rangers Ninja Storm.

Ninja Storm was the 11th season of the franchise.

Magasiva was one of the few Samoan actors in the Power Rangers franchise.

He is also the only Samoan to have taken up the Red Ranger mantle.

Other Power Rangers co-stars have also written tributes in memory of Magasiva:

Jason Chan (Green Ranger)

Glenn McMillan (Yellow Ranger)

Adam Tuominen (Crimson Ranger)

:'(

Top photo from Morphin Network and @the_snickman