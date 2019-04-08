fbpx

Pua Magasiva, Red Ranger on Power Rangers Ninja Storm, has died at 38

RIP, Red Ranger.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 12, 12:39 am

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

Pua Magasiva who was the Red Ranger on Power Rangers Ninja Storm has died at the age of 38.

Sudden death in Wellington

According to the New Zealand Herald, the police confirmed that they were called to attend a sudden death at Wellington, New Zealand, in the early morning of May 11, 2019.

There were no suspicious circumstances, according to the police spokesperson.

No further details were revealed.

Magasiva leaves behind his wife, Lizz Sadler, and his daughter.

Remembered fondly as Red Ranger

The international community will be familiar with Magasiva’s role as Red Wind Ranger Shane Clarke in Power Rangers Ninja Storm.

Ninja Storm was the 11th season of the franchise.

Magasiva was one of the few Samoan actors in the Power Rangers franchise.

He is also the only Samoan to have taken up the Red Ranger mantle.

Other Power Rangers co-stars have also written tributes in memory of Magasiva:

Jason Chan (Green Ranger)

Glenn McMillan (Yellow Ranger)

Adam Tuominen (Crimson Ranger)

:'(

Top photo from Morphin Network and @the_snickman

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

