More metal bands scheduled to play in S’pore in 2019 added to ban Watain petition by its creator

Petition called for people to contact the authorities to voice their disapproval.

Sulaiman Daud | May 13, 11:20 pm

Metal fans, brace yourselves.

Rachel Chan, the creator of the petition that appealed for the Singapore authorities to ban metal bands Watain and Soilwork from performing here has added more names to the list.

Ban more bands

The allegedly concerned citizen updated her petition on May 13 with details of more upcoming concerts to be held in Singapore that must be stopped from coming to pass.

These include shows by:

Pestilence

A Dutch death metal band, that is scheduled to play here on June 7.

Event and ticket details can be found here.

Metal United Worldwide

A bigger show featuring multiple bands including The Wandering Ascetic, Dezaster and E-thereal, who are scheduled to play on June 15.

Event and ticket details can be found here.

Cryptopsy

A Canadian death metal band scheduled to play here on July 5.

Event and ticket details can be found here.

Soilwork

A Swedish melodic death metal band and a holdover from the last petition, who still seem scheduled to play here on Oct. 29.

Call to action

Chan has not provided additional details for why she believes these bands are worthy of a ban — save for copying and pasting the Wikipedia definitions of death metal and black metal.

She also asked her petition signers to express their concerns to REACH, the feedback unit of the government, at [email protected]

She would also like them to email the Prime Minister’s Office at [email protected]

As of 10:40pm on May 13, the petition created on March 6 has reached over 23,000 signatures.

It had resulted in the last-minute ban of Swedish black metal band Watain’s concert in Singapore, which was scheduled the next day on March 7.

The petition is addressed to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

