Pritam Singh clarifies he was on fake news Select Committee, but it did not draft fake news Bill

Setting the record straight.

Sulaiman Daud | May 11, 06:36 pm

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill was passed by Parliament on May 8, by an overwhelming 72 to nine votes, with three abstentions.

All nine “No” votes came from members of the Workers’ Party (WP), with Secretary-General Pritam Singh raising several objections and questioning aspects of the Bill in the House.

Select Committee on ‘fake news’ includes six MPs with legal background

Didn’t Pritam discuss the Bill?

This prompted confusion from political commentator and former Straits Times Associate Editor Bertha Henson, who pointed out that Pritam himself served on the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods, convened by Parliament.

Bertha wrote in a Facebook post on May 8:

Screen shot from Bertha Henson

But Pritam himself publicly clarified the situation — on the post itself:

Screen shot from Bertha Henson’s Facebook page.

Like Pritam and other commenters pointed out, the Select Committee did not directly draft the Bill themselves:

Screen shot from Bertha Henson’s Facebook page.
Screen shot from Bertha Henson’s Facebook page.
Screen shot from Bertha Henson’s Facebook page.

But now that the Bill has passed, we might see the WP offering more suggestions on how the Act could be improved in the future.

Top image adapted from gov.sg YouTube channel and NUS.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

