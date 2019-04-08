Pritam Singh clarifies he was on fake news Select Committee, but it did not draft fake news Bill

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill was passed by Parliament on May 8, by an overwhelming 72 to nine votes, with three abstentions.

All nine “No” votes came from members of the Workers’ Party (WP), with Secretary-General Pritam Singh raising several objections and questioning aspects of the Bill in the House.

Didn’t Pritam discuss the Bill?

This prompted confusion from political commentator and former Straits Times Associate Editor Bertha Henson, who pointed out that Pritam himself served on the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods, convened by Parliament.

Bertha wrote in a Facebook post on May 8:

But Pritam himself publicly clarified the situation — on the post itself:

Like Pritam and other commenters pointed out, the Select Committee did not directly draft the Bill themselves:

But now that the Bill has passed, we might see the WP offering more suggestions on how the Act could be improved in the future.

Top image adapted from gov.sg YouTube channel and NUS.