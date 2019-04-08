Potential expansion of casinos to be accompanied by additional gambling safeguards

The option of expanding the casinos at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will be accompanied by the implementation of additional safeguards on top of pre-existing ones.

These were the main thrusts of the speeches delivered by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat and Minister for Social and Family Development, Desmond Lee, in Parliament, on May 6.

The statements were delivered in response to questions raised by multiple member of parliament (MPs) on the rationale for granting the option of expanding the casinos in MBS and RWS, along with updates on the safety measures that had been implemented since the entry of the integrated resorts (IRs) in 2005.

Chee’s reply focused on the rationale behind the option of expansion, while Lee’s reply detailed the safeguards that had already been implemented and were also slated to be implemented.

Background to expansion of casinos

You might probably recall that in early April 2019, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced that MBS will be adding a fourth tower as part of a S$9 billion project to build world-class attractions to breathe new life into existing ones in Singapore.

Separately, RWS will also see further developments so as to remain an equally novel destination for tourists and locals.

Together, both are expected to plough about S$9 billion into new non-gaming facilities and attractions.

As for their casinos, the two IRs are currently allowed 15,000sqm of approved gaming area for their casinos.

Subject to the payment of additional land costs, they will be given the option to deploy an additional 2,000sqm and 500sqm respectively, and the option to increase their gambling machines by 1,000 and 850 respectively.

Revenue from the casino pays for the operation of the entire IR

In addressing raised questions raised by MPs Christopher De Souza, Daniel Goh and Dennis Tan on why the casinos were allowed to expand, Chee explained that gaming activities were an important source of revenue for the operators, contributing around two-thirds of their total revenue.

This meant that revenue from gaming made offering non-gaming facilities commercially viable for the IRs, as one integrated package.

In the case of the new upcoming theme park facilities, Chee stated that they would be difficult to operate without the provisions from gaming, which in turn would affect the jobs that their operation would create, CNA further reported.

Chee also quoted the CEO of MBS, stating:

“The casino revenue generation is very important because it pay for things that sometimes lose money, sometimes have a very low return, or that are just very expensive.”

Additional safeguards being implemented on top of pre-existing ones

Separately, Lee elaborated that additional safeguards against gambling would be implemented on top of pre-existing ones.

In explaining what this additional safeguards entailed, Lee stated that the government would be working with the IRs on implementing technology measures to provide patrons with information, so as to allow them to make informed decisions on their bets and better control their gambling expenditure.

Lee added that the government will also be working with the IRs in strengthening training for casino gaming staff to identify persons at-risk of gambling problem and offer help to such patrons.

As for existing safeguards, Lee highlighted that these consisted of the following:

Disallowing the financially vulnerable from entering casinos, such as: Those receiving financial aid from the government, Undischarged bankrupts, Those living in HDB rental flats who have six months or more of rental arrears.

Granting the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) powers such as: Limiting the number of visits an individual can make to the casino each month under the Casino Control Act, Banning a person from entering the casino by issuing a Third Party Exclusion Order, if the individual has incurred debt from gambling.

The Self-Exclusion Scheme in which locals voluntarily exclude themselves from the casinos or fruit machine rooms in private clubs, or from opening an online account with Singapore Pools,

Increasing the casino entry levies for Singaporeans and PRs, since April 4, by 50 per cent, from

$100 to $150 for the daily levy, and from $2,000 to $3,000 for the annual levy.

Lee further noted that based on the Gambling Participation Survey (GPS) conducted by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) every three years, the probable problem and pathological gambling rate of Singapore residents in 2017 was 0.9 per cent.

In comparison, in 2011, it was 2.6 per cent.

Relevant stakeholders were also consulted on social implications

As for social implications, Chee highlighted that relevant stakeholders such as the NCPG, various religious groups and voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) had been consulted prior to the announcement of the casinos’ expansion, CNA reported.

Chee added that the parties understood why the expansion was being taken, as a package, and that they welcomed the additional safeguards that were being introduced.

Chee also pointed out that of greater importance was the fact that both the government and the parties were committed to tackling the issue of gambling together, both online and offline.

