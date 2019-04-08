Pokemon collaborates with Pony for new shoe & apparel collection, available in Thailand

Recently, there were rumours going around about an upcoming Pokemon and Adidas collaboration.

But now, it seems like Adidas is not the only company that is collaborating with Pokemon on shoes and apparel.

American brand Pony, which specialises in athletic footwear and clothing, has also teamed up with Pokemon for a new collection.

However, it seems like the Pokemon x Pony series is only available at its outlet in Bangkok, Thailand.

Pokemon shoes and apparel

The collection includes shoes, caps, and bags.

From the pictures, the shoe designs include Pikachu, Squirtle, Snorlax, Eevee, and Charmander.

The bags feature a Pokeball-inspired design:

While the caps feature a Pokeball or Pikachu embroidery:

It is not known if the Pokemon and Pony collaboration is available at other Pony outlets worldwide.

According to Pony Thailand’s Facebook post on May 9, 2019, shoppers can check out the collection at Central World in Bangkok.

Let’s hope they make their way here as well.

