Pokemon collaborates with Pony for new shoe & apparel collection, available in Thailand

If you want to be the very best, you need to go to Thailand to get these.

Olivia Lin | May 12, 02:12 pm

Recently, there were rumours going around about an upcoming Pokemon and Adidas collaboration.

Possible Pokemon x Adidas collaboration as photos of Pikachu & Squirtle shoes circulate online

But now, it seems like Adidas is not the only company that is collaborating with Pokemon on shoes and apparel.

American brand Pony, which specialises in athletic footwear and clothing, has also teamed up with Pokemon for a new collection.

However, it seems like the Pokemon x Pony series is only available at its outlet in Bangkok, Thailand.

Pokemon shoes and apparel

The collection includes shoes, caps, and bags.

From the pictures, the shoe designs include Pikachu, Squirtle, Snorlax, Eevee, and Charmander.

Photo from Facebook / Pony Thailand
Photo from Facebook / Pony Thailand
Photo from Facebook / Pony Thailand

The bags feature a Pokeball-inspired design:

Photo from Facebook / Pony Thailand

While the caps feature a Pokeball or Pikachu embroidery:

Photo from Facebook / Pony Thailand

It is not known if the Pokemon and Pony collaboration is available at other Pony outlets worldwide.

According to Pony Thailand’s Facebook post on May 9, 2019, shoppers can check out the collection at Central World in Bangkok.

Let’s hope they make their way here as well.

Top photo collage from Facebook / Pony Thailand

