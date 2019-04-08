Possible Pokemon x Adidas collaboration as photos of Pikachu & Squirtle shoes circulate online

On May 5, 2019, Instagram account @solebyjc uploaded several photos of a pair of Pokemon x Adidas sneakers.

The otherwise mysterious Instagrammer introduces himself as a “sneaker enthusiast” and “rarest sneaker and sample collector” on his profile.

Here are all the photos in his post:

We like that the shoe is sufficiently decorated with the adorable cartoon — especially the embroidery at the sides.

Plus points for the pokeball on the shoe’s tongue.

Previously, another shoe account also uploaded a Squirtle version of the sneakers:

However, no others details, such as price and release date, have been announced.

We have reached out to Adidas Singapore and will update this article if there are any updates.

Top image via @solebyjc on Instagram