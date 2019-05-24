fbpx

Back
﻿

PMD rider escapes causing enforcement officers in Punggol to give chase on foot

Why IPPT Gold is important.

Belmont Lay | May 18, 06:12 pm

Events

Upsurge

At least one errant personal mobility device (PMD) user tried to run away from the long arms of the law in Punggol on Friday night, May 17, after being caught by officers in an operation by the Land Transport Authority.

Here’s a gif of the incident where the rider rode off on the PMD leading to officers giving chase on foot:

A video of the PMD rider making a run for it causing officers to give chase was put up on Facebook and YouTube:

The YouTube videos contained a compilation of other clips from the operation:

One video allegedly showed some fixie bike riders being stopped as well.

Errant riders escaping not new

Errant riders giving law enforcement officers a run for their money is not new.

In June 2017, cases of errant riders being abusive and trying to escape enforcement checks were already reported.

This resulted in Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) being given more powers to issue summonses.

This was after the Active Mobility Act in Parliament was passed in January 2017.

When the law took effect later that year, the LTA and other agencies, such as the National Parks Board, were given powers to issue summonses that could result in fines of up to S$5,000, or jail terms of up to six months, for reckless riding behaviour.

About operation

More than 20 errant electric scooter and electric bicycle riders were caught in Punggol on Friday night, May 17.

The errant riders were caught speeding and using non-compliant devices.

The LTA put up photos of its operation involving 60 plain clothes officers in a Facebook post on Saturday, May 18.

A total of 11 devices were seized, including one that weighed close to 60kg, which is three times the limit.

60 plain clothes officers nab 20 e-scooter & e-bicycle riders in Punggol, 11 devices impounded

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

60 plain clothes officers nab 20 e-scooter & e-bicycle riders in Punggol, 11 devices impounded

Some were speeding, some had non-compliant devices, some had unregistered devices, or all of the above.

May 18, 05:34 pm

Adidas S'pore offering 'Buy 3 Get 33% Off' for more than 2,400 products now till May 24, 2019

Squad goals can now be achieved.

May 18, 05:12 pm

Man continuously taps in & out of MRT gantry for 2.5 minutes, at least 40 taps completed

It supposedly took place at Outram Park MRT.

May 18, 04:03 pm

Breakdown of 6-minute fight along Jalan Sultan where male fighter attacks female opponent

Spectators were entertained.

May 18, 02:53 pm

S'porean who watched Avengers: Endgame 6 times collates 125 Easter eggs, callbacks & references

Oh, and Joe Russo makes a cameo in Cap's therapy group.

May 18, 02:28 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close