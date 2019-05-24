PMD rider escapes causing enforcement officers in Punggol to give chase on foot

At least one errant personal mobility device (PMD) user tried to run away from the long arms of the law in Punggol on Friday night, May 17, after being caught by officers in an operation by the Land Transport Authority.

Here’s a gif of the incident where the rider rode off on the PMD leading to officers giving chase on foot:

A video of the PMD rider making a run for it causing officers to give chase was put up on Facebook and YouTube:

The YouTube videos contained a compilation of other clips from the operation:

One video allegedly showed some fixie bike riders being stopped as well.

Errant riders escaping not new

Errant riders giving law enforcement officers a run for their money is not new.

In June 2017, cases of errant riders being abusive and trying to escape enforcement checks were already reported.

This resulted in Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) being given more powers to issue summonses.

This was after the Active Mobility Act in Parliament was passed in January 2017.

When the law took effect later that year, the LTA and other agencies, such as the National Parks Board, were given powers to issue summonses that could result in fines of up to S$5,000, or jail terms of up to six months, for reckless riding behaviour.

About operation

More than 20 errant electric scooter and electric bicycle riders were caught in Punggol on Friday night, May 17.

The errant riders were caught speeding and using non-compliant devices.

The LTA put up photos of its operation involving 60 plain clothes officers in a Facebook post on Saturday, May 18.

A total of 11 devices were seized, including one that weighed close to 60kg, which is three times the limit.