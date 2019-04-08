fbpx

New budget Pixel 3a will be about half the price of the S$1,249 Pixel 3

Budget.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 8, 10:13 am

The Pixel 3 has been quite critically acclaimed.

However the sales have been less than satisfactory.

It even sold less units than the Pixel 2.

One stumbling block for consumers might be the hefty price tag placed on it.

The Pixel 3 costs S$1,249, and the Pixel 3XL costs S$1,399.

This is where the newly announced Pixel 3a and 3a XL comes in.

The 3a and 3a XL will cost you S$659 and S$799 respectively.

Which is almost half the price of the original Pixel.

One of the more noticeable differences is the material used for the phones.

While the 3 and 3 XL are made from aluminium and glass, the new budget version of the Pixel will be made from a polycarbonate material.

Other differences include different processors (Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 for the new Pixels compared to the Snapdragon 845), slightly different sizes (Pixel 3 and 3 XL were 5.5 inch, and 6.3 inch respectively), and does not feature wireless charging.

The new 3a and 3a XL will also cut down on storage, going with 64GB, instead of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL’s 128GB.

The new phone will feature cool new AR mapping features Google Maps in Augmented reality, and an OLED screen.

It will also have a headphone jack.

The Pixel 3a will keep their camera game at quite a high level though.

They will feature a 12.2-megapixel rear camera as well as established features such as the low-light photography mode, and new Time Lapse feature.

It is available in stores now.

Image from Rachel Ng

