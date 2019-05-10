500 people signed up for photo walk around soon-to-be-demolished Pearl Bank Apartments
A popularity spike of sorts.
Upsurge
Upsurge
The now-vacant Pearl Bank Apartments is experiencing a surge in popularity as news that it will soon be demolished has set in.
500 people respond to a photo walk on May 11
About 500 people signed up for a “photo walk” of the interior of Pearl Bank Apartments organised by CapitaLand on Saturday, May 11.
This was despite only 40 spaces available to members of the public, The Straits Times reported.
In response, CapitaLand is considering organising more of such events.
Photo walk lasted for three hours
According to Instagram handle @sgig, the photo walk lasted for three hours from 3pm to 6pm as a kind of guided tour.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for registering for our guided photowalk. We have sent a DM to the selected participants for the guided photowalk on Saturday, 11 May from 3-6pm. Due to the overwhelming response, @CapitaLand is considering options for public viewing at a later stage — stay tuned to @OnePearlBank for updates. #OnePearlBank
A video uploaded as an Instagram story to the account @onepearlbank showed that prior to the walk, the group was addressed by CapitaLand’s CEO, Ronald Tay.
While in another video, members of the tour could be seen walking around the top floors of the building, taking photos.
@onepearlbank, has been set up as part of CapitaLand’s project in documenting Pearl Bank Apartments.
ST reported that the public can also refer to the account for more updates on more potential photo walks.
Pearl Bank Apartments to survive as a digital model
So far, CapitaLand has spent three months documenting detailed images and videos of Pearl Bank Apartments.
This was done using drone scans of the external facade and 3D laser scans of various apartment types and the common areas.
The data was processed using photogrammetry technology, which produces measurements from images, and converting them into 3D models.
The horseshoe-shaped residential building was bought over by CapitaLand in February 2018, at a price of S$728 million.
Its last occupants left on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
The building will be demolished and the site will be redeveloped into a high-rise residential development comprising 800 units with a host of shared facilities by early 2023.
Read more about Pearl Bank Apartments here:
Pearl Bank Apartments to survive in archives as digital 3D models
S’pore photographer shoots Pearl Bank Apartments as it empties out & is no more
Portrait Mode: A S’pore photographer’s poignant diary of the Pearl Bank Apartments over 5 years
Sale finalised means iconic Pearl Bank Apartments will be demolished
Here’s why Pearl Bank Apartments is so unique:
Pearl Bank Apartments amazing uniquely S’porean design, explained
Top image screenshots via @onepearlbank
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.