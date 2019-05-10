500 people signed up for photo walk around soon-to-be-demolished Pearl Bank Apartments

The now-vacant Pearl Bank Apartments is experiencing a surge in popularity as news that it will soon be demolished has set in.

Advertisement

500 people respond to a photo walk on May 11

About 500 people signed up for a “photo walk” of the interior of Pearl Bank Apartments organised by CapitaLand on Saturday, May 11.

This was despite only 40 spaces available to members of the public, The Straits Times reported.

In response, CapitaLand is considering organising more of such events.

Photo walk lasted for three hours

According to Instagram handle @sgig, the photo walk lasted for three hours from 3pm to 6pm as a kind of guided tour.

A video uploaded as an Instagram story to the account @onepearlbank showed that prior to the walk, the group was addressed by CapitaLand’s CEO, Ronald Tay.

While in another video, members of the tour could be seen walking around the top floors of the building, taking photos.

@onepearlbank, has been set up as part of CapitaLand’s project in documenting Pearl Bank Apartments.

ST reported that the public can also refer to the account for more updates on more potential photo walks.

Advertisement

Pearl Bank Apartments to survive as a digital model

So far, CapitaLand has spent three months documenting detailed images and videos of Pearl Bank Apartments.

This was done using drone scans of the external facade and 3D laser scans of various apartment types and the common areas.

The data was processed using photogrammetry technology, which produces measurements from images, and converting them into 3D models.

The horseshoe-shaped residential building was bought over by CapitaLand in February 2018, at a price of S$728 million.

Its last occupants left on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

The building will be demolished and the site will be redeveloped into a high-rise residential development comprising 800 units with a host of shared facilities by early 2023.

Advertisement

Read more about Pearl Bank Apartments here:

Here’s why Pearl Bank Apartments is so unique:

Top image screenshots via @onepearlbank