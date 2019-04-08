KFC S’pore brings back Parmesan truffle chicken for limited time

Events
If you’re a fan of KFC’s Parmesan truffle chicken that was introduced earlier this year, congratulations — the item is now back on the menu as of May 1, 2019.
You’re looking at fried chicken in Hot ‘N Spicy marinade, drizzled with truffle infused cheese sauce, and topped with shredded parmesan.
The fast food chain states that it’s only back for a limited time, but did not specify the period.
Only at selected outlets
However, the item is only available at selected outlets, and the following outlets do not carry the parmesan truffle chicken:
- 7 Jalan Bukit Merah
- 35 Jalan Mas Puteh
- 60 Punggol East
- 253 Choa Chu Kang Ave 1
- Downtown East
- Fairprice Hub
- Kidzania
- Singapore Polytechnic
- Tampines Mall
- Tampines Mart
- The Woodgrove
- Sentosa
- Zoo, and
- KFC Delivery
You can check out all store locations here.
