fbpx

Back
﻿

KFC S’pore brings back Parmesan truffle chicken for limited time

Woohoo.

Mandy How | May 2, 07:31 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

If you’re a fan of KFC’s Parmesan truffle chicken that was introduced earlier this year, congratulations — the item is now back on the menu as of May 1, 2019.

You’re looking at fried chicken in Hot ‘N Spicy marinade, drizzled with truffle infused cheese sauce, and topped with shredded parmesan.

The fast food chain states that it’s only back for a limited time, but did not specify the period.

Only at selected outlets

However, the item is only available at selected outlets, and the following outlets do not carry the parmesan truffle chicken:

  • 7 Jalan Bukit Merah
  • 35 Jalan Mas Puteh
  • 60 Punggol East
  • 253 Choa Chu Kang Ave 1
  • Downtown East
  • Fairprice Hub
  • Kidzania
  • Singapore Polytechnic
  • Tampines Mall
  • Tampines Mart
  • The Woodgrove
  • Sentosa
  • Zoo, and
  • KFC Delivery

You can check out all store locations here.

Top image via @leona.xie and @eatwithmebabe on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Australia plans to kill 2 million feral cats by 2020 to save its native wildlife

Feral cats kill more than 316 million birds each year.

May 2, 06:58 pm

TVB spending S$1.7 million to re-shoot & remove scenes with Jacqueline Wong as lead actress

They will have to reshoot at least 50 scenes.

May 2, 06:57 pm

MinLaw Press Secretary addresses concerns raised by Senior Counsels on fake news bill

Press Secretary Teo thanked both men for their views.

May 2, 06:36 pm

Captain America spotted on North East Line, at Upper Serangoon, Hougang & Sengkang

He can do this all day.

May 2, 06:26 pm

Mahathir: M'sians must choose between dirty jobs with low wages or unemployment

Otherwise, foreigners will take the jobs, leading to an outflow of cash from Malaysia.

May 2, 06:15 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close