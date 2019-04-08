KFC S’pore brings back Parmesan truffle chicken for limited time

If you’re a fan of KFC’s Parmesan truffle chicken that was introduced earlier this year, congratulations — the item is now back on the menu as of May 1, 2019.

You’re looking at fried chicken in Hot ‘N Spicy marinade, drizzled with truffle infused cheese sauce, and topped with shredded parmesan.

The fast food chain states that it’s only back for a limited time, but did not specify the period.

Only at selected outlets

However, the item is only available at selected outlets, and the following outlets do not carry the parmesan truffle chicken:

7 Jalan Bukit Merah

35 Jalan Mas Puteh

60 Punggol East

253 Choa Chu Kang Ave 1

Downtown East

Fairprice Hub

Kidzania

Singapore Polytechnic

Tampines Mall

Tampines Mart

The Woodgrove

Sentosa

Zoo, and

KFC Delivery

You can check out all store locations here.

Top image via @leona.xie and @eatwithmebabe on Instagram