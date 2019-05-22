Pandas left San Diego Zoo not due to ongoing US-China trade war, as claimed by media reports

These days, with the tariff stand-off between China and U.S. and the recent blacklisting of Huawei by U.S. President Donald Trump, it’s tempting to use the lens of a trade war to read every engagement between the two countries.

But that might not necessarily be true in all cases.

Return of pandas to China from San Diego Zoo reported as latest casualty of trade war

On May 17, British tabloid The Daily Mirror reported that two giant pandas, Bai Yun and her six-year-old cub Xiao Liwu, were recalled back to China from the San Diego Zoo, amid the ongoing trade war.

The tabloid added that the recall was the result of China deciding to scrap its conservation loan agreement with the U.S..

The story has since been picked up by other media outlets which have reported the pandas as the latest casualties in the ongoing trade war.

However, other news reports have since revealed that this was not actually the case.

Pandas recalled because conservation program with San Diego Zoo had ended

According to Reuters and NBC San Diego, the reason for the recall of the pandas was simply because the conservation program with San Diego Zoo had ended.

Dallas Dumont, the pandas’ keeper, was quoted by Reuters as stating:

“We knew when we started the program that they were not our bears and that they wouldn’t be staying so that was always in our minds.”

Giant pandas were first loaned to the zoo in 1996, by the Chinese government, when they were threatened with extinction.

At that time, the program was meant to last 10 years to help re-establish the species.

However, it was subsequently extended to 23 years.

According to the LA Times, the plan was always for an April exit.

“Zoo officials said sending the pandas back was always planned for April and was not prompted by any sudden request from the Chinese government.”

Bai Yun was among the original batch of pandas that were loaned in 1996 and has given birth to six cubs since, including her youngest cub Xiao Liwu.

Five of the cubs were fathered by her mate, Gao Gao, who lived at the zoo for 15 years, and was eventually returned to the Chinese Center for Research and Conservation for the Giant Panda in October 2018.

Conservation program has been hailed as a success by Chinese ambassador

As such, it would appear that panda conservation is in fact one of the few areas that China and the U.S. are collaborating on.

At a farewell party for the pandas on April 27, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Ping from China’s Los Angeles Consulate hailed the program as a model of success, NBC San Diego further reported.

Zhang commended the zoo for a job well done in panda conservation and added that the program had been a successful collaboration.

As per Zhang:

“They’ve done a very good job in panda research and conservation, so I think this is a very good thing for continuation of the program in the future…I think it’s a very successful collaboration, and I think because of these kinds of exchanges, people in China also learned about the giant panda. It also helped the Chinese side advance its course on giant panda protection and conservation

Reuters further reported that as of 2016, the status of giant pandas has since improved from endangered to vulnerable in 2016, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature reflecting a comeback.

As of 2019, there are currently 2,000 wild pandas in China, according to the zoo.

As for Bai Yun and her cub, Xiao Liwu, NBC Los Angeles reported that both pandas have arrived safely at the China Giant Panda Conservation Research Center in Qingjiangshan base of Dujiangyan.

