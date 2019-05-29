New Huawei P30 Pro Amber Sunrise colour variant available in S’pore from May 30
In spite of their current situation, they're going ahead with this release.
Upsurge
Upsurge
Huawei has been in a bit of a bind after Google, SD card companies, WiFi & chip maker associations banned them.
Huawei banned by SD cards, WiFi & chip maker associations, Bluetooth might be next
New colour variant
The launch of their Matebook laptops has been put on hold, but they have since made a surprising announcement.
Huawei will be rolling out a new colour variant in Amber Sunrise for their latest flagship model, Huawei P30 Pro on May 30.
Free gifts
The phone, which is pretty much a Huawei P30 Pro in red, offers 512GB storage and will be sold exclusively on its official online store with Lazada and at all Huawei Concept Stores for S$1,698.
Customers will also receive a complimentary gift bundle with every purchase of the Huawei P30 Pro in Amber Sunrise, while stocks last.
The gift bundle includes:
- a Huawei 128GB NM Card (worth S$108)
- a Huawei 2-in-1 Card Reader (worth S$38), and
- a Huawei Soundstone Bluetooth Speaker in Grey (worth S$68)
This Huawei P30 Pro in Amber Sunrise runs on the latest EMUI 9.1 and Android 9.0, which should be reassuring for some users.
All Huawei smartphones are also entitled to a two-year warranty coverage.
The company will also be holding its third Huawei Service Day this weekend on June 1 and June 2, which offers complimentary after-sales care.
Customers can also contact the Huawei customer hotline at 800 852 6666 for any queries and product support.
More on Huawei’s situation
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei admits Trump ban will reduce his company’s lead
How US fell behind in race to 5G, & why banning Huawei might not help at all
Top image adapted via Huawei
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.