New Huawei P30 Pro Amber Sunrise colour variant available in S’pore from May 30

In spite of their current situation, they're going ahead with this release.

Guan Zhen Tan | May 29, 01:03 pm

Huawei has been in a bit of a bind after Google, SD card companies, WiFi & chip maker associations banned them.

Huawei banned by SD cards, WiFi & chip maker associations, Bluetooth might be next

New colour variant

The launch of their Matebook laptops has been put on hold, but they have since made a surprising announcement.

Huawei will be rolling out a new colour variant in Amber Sunrise for their latest flagship model, Huawei P30 Pro on May 30.

Screenshot via Huawei Arabia on Youtube
Photo via Huawei

Free gifts

The phone, which is pretty much a Huawei P30 Pro in red, offers 512GB storage and will be sold exclusively on its official online store with Lazada and at all Huawei Concept Stores for S$1,698.

Customers will also receive a complimentary gift bundle with every purchase of the Huawei P30 Pro in Amber Sunrise, while stocks last.

The gift bundle includes:

  • a Huawei 128GB NM Card (worth S$108)
  • a Huawei 2-in-1 Card Reader (worth S$38), and
  • a Huawei Soundstone Bluetooth Speaker in Grey (worth S$68)

This Huawei P30 Pro in Amber Sunrise runs on the latest EMUI 9.1 and Android 9.0, which should be reassuring for some users.

All Huawei smartphones are also entitled to a two-year warranty coverage.

The company will also be holding its third Huawei Service Day this weekend on June 1 and June 2, which offers complimentary after-sales care.

Screenshot via Huawei’s website

Customers can also contact the Huawei customer hotline at 800 852 6666 for any queries and product support.

More on Huawei’s situation

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei admits Trump ban will reduce his company’s lead

How US fell behind in race to 5G, & why banning Huawei might not help at all

Top image adapted via Huawei

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

