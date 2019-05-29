New Huawei P30 Pro Amber Sunrise colour variant available in S’pore from May 30

Huawei has been in a bit of a bind after Google, SD card companies, WiFi & chip maker associations banned them.

New colour variant

The launch of their Matebook laptops has been put on hold, but they have since made a surprising announcement.

Huawei will be rolling out a new colour variant in Amber Sunrise for their latest flagship model, Huawei P30 Pro on May 30.

Free gifts

The phone, which is pretty much a Huawei P30 Pro in red, offers 512GB storage and will be sold exclusively on its official online store with Lazada and at all Huawei Concept Stores for S$1,698.

Customers will also receive a complimentary gift bundle with every purchase of the Huawei P30 Pro in Amber Sunrise, while stocks last.

The gift bundle includes:

a Huawei 128GB NM Card (worth S$108)

a Huawei 2-in-1 Card Reader (worth S$38), and

a Huawei Soundstone Bluetooth Speaker in Grey (worth S$68)

This Huawei P30 Pro in Amber Sunrise runs on the latest EMUI 9.1 and Android 9.0, which should be reassuring for some users.

All Huawei smartphones are also entitled to a two-year warranty coverage.

The company will also be holding its third Huawei Service Day this weekend on June 1 and June 2, which offers complimentary after-sales care.

Customers can also contact the Huawei customer hotline at 800 852 6666 for any queries and product support.

