Lone one-eared otter spotted at basement carpark of East Coast condominium

Otters are most commonly found near our reservoirs, lakes and other water bodies. This one, however, was found slightly further from its home

Spotted in basement carpark

A photo of an otter at the basement carpark of Villa Marina condominium at East Coast was submitted to Stomp on May 6, 2019.

Instead of being surrounded by a chattering pack of family members, this otter was all alone.

The netizen, who took the picture a day earlier, said it was the first time an otter was sighted on the property.

He then contacted otter interest group Ottercity. However, the lone otter had already escaped into a drain before the arrival of Ottercity.

White Tip the one-eared otter

The otter was identified by Ottercity members as a female from the Bishan family.

Affectionately named ‘White Tip’ from the tell-tale white marking on its tail, she had allegedly lost her right ear after some intense otter familial disputes (see story below).

Despite the injury, White Tip was observed to still be capable of feeding herself and going about her daily activities. Ottercity believed that she was recovering well.

Ottercity members told Stomp that they had been tracking the two-and-a-half-year-old female for three days ever since it was spotted in Siglap.

The group was unable to relocate the otter as she was hiding beneath a covered drain.

The otter reportedly was able to find her way to a nearby canal on the morning of May 6.

Hopefully she would be able to reach the sea.

Top photo from Stomp and Fast Snail, Facebook