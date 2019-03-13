4 S’porean online fashion shops to check out for Hari Raya Puasa
Don't need to fight the heat outside also.
Don’t like fighting through crowds but still want to get some shopping done in time for Hari Raya Puasa?
Fret not. These local online shops have all your fashion needs covered from head to toe.
1. Maqayla
Maqayla is a home-grown fashion label that specialises in ready-to-wear modest clothing for all occasions.
Here are some of the different handpicked textures, prints and colours they use:
The latest addition, also a limited edition, to #MaqaylaEid 19’ is none other than the ever so sweet Alina Crochet Batik Kurung! The crochet top is fully lined with a thin fabric for your own comfort, beautifully paired with a classic A-lined batik skirt. Get a piece for yourself instore in either a Creme or Mint colour (or both), available in sizes S to XL at only $150 (auto membership: $142.50)!
Back in stock is our ever so beautiful Fleur shawls in the prettiest pastel blooms! Crafted out of soft Satin Luxe fabric, this white based shawl might just be what you need to top off your outfit 😉 As our website is still down for upgrading, you may purchase it via dm or instore at only $29.90! ✨ #qaylashawls
An up close on the embroidery on Marya Crochet Kebaya! There’s nothing like a breeze when you’re feeling the heat, which is why we even made a kids series 😉 Marya comes with a fully lined embroidered crochet top paired with a comfortable batik skirt which a curve slit skirt. Available only instore in sizes S to XL for adults at $150 (auto-membership: $142.50) and sizes 2 to 10 for kids at $69.90 ✨
And here are some examples of this year’s Eid collection:
A final launch of #MaqaylaEid 19’ collection, introducing the ethereal Marya Crochet Kebaya! There’s nothing like a breeze when you’re feeling the heat, which is why we even made a kids series 😉 Marya comes with a fully lined embroidered crochet top paired with a comfortable batik skirt which a curve slit skirt. Available only instore in sizes S to XL for adults at $150 (auto-membership: $142.50) and sizes 2 to 10 for kids at $69.90 ✨
Maqayla Eid 19’ Catalogue: Alina Embroidered Kurung in Mint @ $150 (Limited Edition, Auto-membership @ $142.50, Sizes S to XL, classic mini kurung design, full inner lining for top, side pockets on both sides, A-lined batik skirt) Qayla Shawl in Chiffon Luxe 2.0 Series @ $24.90 #maqaylasignature #maqaylaeid
They even make similar outfits in both kid and adult sizes so you can go matchy-matchy with your young ones:
Flattering on just anyone, this AMANI number makes you feel stylish yet comfy all at the same time! We have a matching easy and breezy one piece for kids as well – how adorable do they look in AMANI 😍 Available instore in 5 colours, sizes S to XL for adults at $144 (prev. $180) and sizes 2 to 10 for kids at $75 (prev. $150, comes with a shawl). #maqaylaeid
Check their online store here or their physical store.
2. Aaty_crochet
@Aaty_crochet hand-crochets unique bags of all designs and sizes.
Two options are available for shoppers: ready-made bags or custom-made ones. Custom-made bags will take around 4-8 weeks to be made.
Here are some examples of their custom-crocheted bags:
As well as some of their ready-made bags:
Handbags are like ice-cream… you always have room for more! 🌺 • • ***[AVAILABLE]*** Statement Bubble Crocheted Piece Size 23x15x9cm Magnetic snap opening 1/2 silver chain with 1/2 adjustable yarn strap Lining with zipper pocket inside 100% handmade crocheted Dustbag provided DM or click the link on our bio to ask-aaty-crochet. #aatycrochet
Check them out on Instagram.
3. Ayrasgp
Selling apparel for both men and women, @Ayrasgp strives to provide modest, stylish and modern clothing for their customers.
Here is an example of their menswear:
Choose from 8 different colours from the #khatamkl Patawali Collection. – From a range of in-trend & soothing tones, incorporating aesthetics in their design that ensures comfort and fit to the wearer. – These Tops are a must to have for Ramadhan & Lebaran. We have limited stocks in Singapore, so don't wait!👍👍👍 – #ayrasgp #khatamkl #bajukurung #ramadhan #menswear #mensfashion #lebaran #ramadhan #hariraya2019
And their women’s wear:
😘 Lily Kurung – inspired by Kurung Kedah #kaiartw Purchase online and in-stores.🎉🎉🎉 FREE DELIVERY FOR ALL PURCHASES YEYYYY! ❤️🎈🌹 #ayrasgp #bajukurung #hariraya #hariraya2019 #womensfashion #style #kaiartw #ayraraya2019 #ayrasgp #tanjongkatongcomplex #lebaran #ssraya19 #lebaran2019
Check them out on Instagram or at their website.
4. Calypsoul.co
@Calypsoul.co specialises in affordable, fashion-forward accessories, with prices not exceeding $18 for a pair of earrings.
Besides accessories, they also sell bags and shoes:
You can also purchase these festive packets at $3 per bundle or spend $20 and above to get them for free:
Check them out on Instagram or their website.
Top image courtesy of Ayrasgp, Calypsoul.co and Maqayla
