4 S’porean online fashion shops to check out for Hari Raya Puasa

Don't need to fight the heat outside also.

Melanie Lim | May 25, 11:14 am

Don’t like fighting through crowds but still want to get some shopping done in time for Hari Raya Puasa?

Fret not. These local online shops have all your fashion needs covered from head to toe.

1. Maqayla

Maqayla is a home-grown fashion label that specialises in ready-to-wear modest clothing for all occasions.

Here are some of the different handpicked textures, prints and colours they use:

And here are some examples of this year’s Eid collection:

They even make similar outfits in both kid and adult sizes so you can go matchy-matchy with your young ones:

Check their online store here or their physical store.

2. Aaty_crochet

@Aaty_crochet hand-crochets unique bags of all designs and sizes.

Two options are available for shoppers: ready-made bags or custom-made ones. Custom-made bags will take around 4-8 weeks to be made.

Here are some examples of their custom-crocheted bags:

As well as some of their ready-made bags:

Check them out on Instagram.

3. Ayrasgp

Selling apparel for both men and women, @Ayrasgp strives to provide modest, stylish and modern clothing for their customers.

Here is an example of their menswear:

And their women’s wear:

Check them out on Instagram or at their website.

4. Calypsoul.co

@Calypsoul.co specialises in affordable, fashion-forward accessories, with prices not exceeding $18 for a pair of earrings.

Besides accessories, they also sell bags and shoes:

Your favourite clutches are now LIVE on the site 🌟

Sunday’s New In: www.calypsoul.co #sparklewithcalypsoul

You can also purchase these festive packets at $3 per bundle or spend $20 and above to get them for free:

Check them out on Instagram or their website.

Top image courtesy of Ayrasgp, Calypsoul.co and Maqayla

