Japanese footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger having up to 60% off at Changi City Point
Can consider if you like this brand.
Onitsuka Tiger is one of the oldest footwear brands in Japan.
And it is rather popular among Singaporeans.
Here’s a rare chance for you to buy a pair of Onitsuka Tiger at a much cheaper price.
Sale at Changi City point outlet
According to Singapore Atrium Sale (SAS), a number of Onitsuka Tiger shoes are on discounts at its Changi City point factory outlet.
The discounts ranged between 30 and 60 percent.
Here are some examples for you to decide if it is worth making a trip down.
Top photo collage from Singapore Atrium Sale
