fbpx

Back
﻿

Japanese footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger having up to 60% off at Changi City Point

Can consider if you like this brand.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 4, 09:58 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Onitsuka Tiger is one of the oldest footwear brands in Japan.

And it is rather popular among Singaporeans.

Here’s a rare chance for you to buy a pair of Onitsuka Tiger at a much cheaper price.

Sale at Changi City point outlet

According to Singapore Atrium Sale (SAS), a number of Onitsuka Tiger shoes are on discounts at its Changi City point factory outlet.

The discounts ranged between 30 and 60 percent.

Here are some examples for you to decide if it is worth making a trip down.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Top photo collage from Singapore Atrium Sale

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Taekwondo guys & gym staff get into fierce brawl at mall, taekwondo guys mysteriously fall over after fight

Fierce...for a while.

May 4, 09:49 pm

S$0.40 canned drinks sold at Boon Lay provision shop

Good place to stock up drinks for Hari Raya Puasa.

May 4, 09:22 pm

Almost Famous: Ang Peng Siong reflects on missed opportunities & S'pore's (missing?) sporting culture

Singapore's greatest swimming legend (prior to Joseph Schooling) tells us his story of simple, fuss-free hard work and perseverance against all odds.

May 4, 07:44 pm

Sultan of Johor willing to return land for free but wants JB-S'pore train project to go on

He understands the sufferings of the people.

May 4, 07:32 pm

Salted egg flavour fried chicken now available in KFC M'sia from S$5 for limited time

Finger-lickin' good.

May 4, 05:33 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close