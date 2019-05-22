fbpx

One Piece gets reimagined as slice-of-life anime for Nissin commercial

Eat with three chopsticks.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 22, 11:24 pm

One Piece is known for its unorthodox art style.

Whatever you feel about it, it is rather distinct.

Here’s a commercial that seeks to kinda subvert the Shounen staple.

The 30 second clip follows member of the Strawhat Pirates, Zoro, during his schooling days.

It starts off with him sparring against a man, who looks like Mihawk, the greatest swordsman in One Piece.

He then cries at his abject failure, a callback to how Zoro reacted when he lost to Mihawk during the East Blue portion of the manga.

After this is just one elongated training montage, though there are super cool easter eggs hidden throughout.

For example, while you would probably catch the reimagined version of all the strawhats (sans Luffy and Zoro) in this shot.

Image from Nissin’s YouTube

There’s a small poster behind which appears to show Pandaman, a recurring easter egg in the manga itself.

Image from Nissin’s YouTube

While some scenes appear to be feature characters from certain close arcs of the series.

Like the Punk Hazard/Dressrosa trio in the back.

Others appear to be a mishmash of the One Piece lore so far.

Image from Nissin’s YouTube

Right off the top the table features One Piece characters from wildly differing arcs, with Bonney, Kuma, Katakuri, and what appears to be Ace (sad face) sitting at the table.

Also Admiral Fujitora appears to be on the second floor looking into the distance.

Nifty easter eggs aside, the ending parallels how Luffy and Zoro, who was the first member of the Strawhats, met.

In the manga, Luffy visited the famed Pirate Hunter, who had been captured by the marines, to see if he would be suitable to join his crew of one.

Image from YouTube

Back then, a little girl who Zoro rescued, snuck in with Luffy to pass him some food.

This time Luffy comes alone, armed with a cup of Nissin instant noodles.

However it is unlikely that this iteration of Luffy will share a meal with anyone either, even Zoro.

Still cool shizz.

Here’s the full video.

Image from Nissin YouTube

