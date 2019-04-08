One Piece ez-Link cards available at all S’pore Golden Village cinemas for S$10

One Piece is an incredibly popular Japanese manga/anime.

Some of the most popular characters of the very long-running series are the original three members of the Straw Hat crew.

Luffy, Zoro and Nami.

These three will be the characters available in the ez-link designs at all GV cinemas.

Here they are.

Luffy will be available from today, May 10, while Zoro and Nami, will be available from May 17, and will cost S$10 with no load value.

Each customer is limited to 3 pieces per design for every transaction.

Interestingly, One Piece wasn’t inspired by the Viking version of pirates rather than the more English-leaning pirates who would be more inclined to say things like “Shiver me timbers”.