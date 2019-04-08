fbpx

Back
﻿

One Piece ez-Link cards available at all S’pore Golden Village cinemas for S$10

Tap tap fruit.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 10, 12:13 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

One Piece is an incredibly popular Japanese manga/anime.

Some of the most popular characters of the very long-running series are the original three members of the Straw Hat crew.

Luffy, Zoro and Nami.

These three will be the characters available in the ez-link designs at all GV cinemas.

Here they are.

Luffy will be available from today, May 10, while Zoro and Nami, will be available from May 17, and will cost S$10 with no load value.

Each customer is limited to 3 pieces per design for every transaction.

Here’s the Facebook post.

Interestingly, One Piece wasn’t inspired by the Viking version of pirates rather than the more English-leaning pirates who would be more inclined to say things like “Shiver me timbers”.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mahathir blames Najib administration for depleting govt funds in response to unfulfilled promises criticisms

He says the government's work is hampered by the depletion of funds.

May 10, 12:02 pm

Brown Sugar Lava Xiao Long Bao available at Paradise Dynasty in Suntec from May 25 to June 30, 2019

Things are getting steamy around here.

May 10, 11:59 am

Manchester United will still visit S'pore no matter who wins the FA Cup

Ole's at the wheel.

May 10, 10:57 am

S$1.00 =AUD1.05: S'pore dollar stronger than Australian dollar again

Prepare for holiday!

May 10, 10:35 am

2 senior S'pore Taekwondo Federation officials found to have breached global body's code of ethics

STF's secretary-general & general manager are married to each other, but worked on field of play together at same event.

May 10, 02:44 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close