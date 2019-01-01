NUS graduate who saved S$250k with husband before 30 says couples should not be so calculative

One lady has taken to confessional Facebook page NUS Whispers to share how she and her then-boyfriend (now husband) worked together to save a sizeable amount of money together for their future.

This was presumably made in response to an ongoing conversation on NUS Whispers regarding expectations on who should pay for dates.

Here are some of the posts:

Trade-offs involved in saving money

In her May 16 post, the anonymous lady said that she met her husband while studying at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

He had graduated a year earlier than her, and they got married as soon as she graduated.

This was without financial help from their parents, she claimed. She also said that they managed to save over S$250,000 together by the time they turned 30.

There were, however, some trade-offs involved.

For instance, she said that the both of them gave private tuition during the holidays instead of going for holidays and trips.

To save for their future, they set up a joint account for the money that they earned.

She also said that her boyfriend took up a part-time job as a waiter temporarily to earn some money since he was not able to land a job immediately after graduating.

Couples should work together

The couple now lives in a condominium with their children.

The lady explained that it is important to work together as a team, and support one another.

She said she did not understand the expectation that the guy should pay for the girl, adding they would split the bill for their initial dates.

And when she started earning more than him after landing her first job, she also said that she would pay for their dinner dates.

“If you love somebody wholeheartedly and see a future with them, work together as a team. Make it work. Don’t be so calculative.”

