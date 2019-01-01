NUS student, 26, who allegedly filmed female student showering, charged in court

A National University of Singapore student who was arrested on May 11 for allegedly filming a female student in a bathroom has been charged in court on May 13.

Advertisement

According to The Straits Times (ST), the accused is a student named Joel Rasis Ismail, 26.

Charged in court

He was charged with one count of insulting the modesty of the woman, 23, and one count of criminal trespass.

ST quoted a police spokesperson who gave more information on their investigation:

“Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of CCTV footage, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and subsequently arrested him on the same day. His laptops, mobile phones and other storage devices were seized for further investigations.”

The spokesperson added that it is believed the accused tried to avoid being identified by allegedly changing his attire immediately after he committed the offences.

He is also believed to be involved in “other similar offences”.

The accused is due back in court on May 27.

He will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

Advertisement

Enhanced security on campus

NUS sent a circular in the evening of May 11, informing students that a suspect in a voyeurism incident had been apprehended.

It said that it had enhanced security measures on campus, and the suspect had been caught on tape by a newly-installed CCTV camera.

NUS added that the female student is receiving “dedicated support and assistance”.

Related story:

Top image from NUS Facebook and H N Mok/Google Maps.