fbpx

Back
﻿

NUS student, 26, who allegedly filmed female student showering, charged in court

The accused will be remanded at IMH for psychiatric observation.

Sulaiman Daud | May 13, 11:08 am

Events

Upsurge

A National University of Singapore student who was arrested on May 11 for allegedly filming a female student in a bathroom has been charged in court on May 13.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the accused is a student named Joel Rasis Ismail, 26.

Charged in court

He was charged with one count of insulting the modesty of the woman, 23, and one count of criminal trespass.

ST quoted a police spokesperson who gave more information on their investigation:

“Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of CCTV footage, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and subsequently arrested him on the same day.

His laptops, mobile phones and other storage devices were seized for further investigations.”

The spokesperson added that it is believed the accused tried to avoid being identified by allegedly changing his attire immediately after he committed the offences.

He is also believed to be involved in “other similar offences”.

The accused is due back in court on May 27.

He will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

Enhanced security on campus

NUS sent a circular in the evening of May 11, informing students that a suspect in a voyeurism incident had been apprehended.

It said that it had enhanced security measures on campus, and the suspect had been caught on tape by a newly-installed CCTV camera.

NUS added that the female student is receiving “dedicated support and assistance”.

Related story:

NUS student arrested after allegedly filming female student in NUS hostel bathroom

Top image from NUS Facebook and H N Mok/Google Maps.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man City secures EPL title despite Liverpool beating Wolves 2-0

Down to the wire.

May 12, 11:49 pm

Bungalow near Holland Village looks like a luxury tropical resort

Imagine playing hide and seek in this house.

May 12, 09:12 pm

Crime rate in Johor Bahru has fallen, says Johor Police

Why not visit Johor Bahru?

May 12, 07:44 pm

Delivery rider asks S'poreans ordering food to be patient during fasting month

Both riders & customers want the same thing, which is for orders to be delivered quickly.

May 12, 07:05 pm

McDonald’s nasi lemak burger doesn’t need rice buns, it's perfect the way it is

100% delicious at its current state.

May 12, 06:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close