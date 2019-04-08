Norwegian woman dies from rabies after rescued puppy in the Philippines bites her

A 24-year-old Norwegian woman contracted rabies and died after she was bitten by a puppy she and some friends rescued while on vacation in the Philippines.

News of her unfortunate demise was announced by the late woman’s family, the Verdens Gang tabloid reported.

Birgitte døde av rabies https://t.co/6bdQiWqezi — VG (@vgnett) May 9, 2019

Ill for a long time

The woman, Birgitte Kallestad, apparently found a “helpless” puppy on the side of the road during a scooter ride in February while on holiday with friends.

In a statement given to NRK, a government-owned media in Norway, Kallestad’s family explained that she had been back in Norway for a long time before she fell ill.

She made several trips to the emergency room and was eventually admitted to a hospital on April 28.

Doctors had struggled to solve the mystery of what was wrong.

They only found out she had rabies on Thursday, May 2.

She passed away on Monday, May 6.

Norwegian officials say this is the first case of rabies reported in Norway in 200 years.

Statement by family

A statement by the family published on Thursday evening, May 9, said: “Birgitte put the puppy in a basket and brought him home. She cleaned it and cared for it and to her joy it started healing. They played with the puppy in the garden.”

The woman had taken the animal back to the resort where she and her friends were staying.

“After a while the puppy started trying to bite them like puppies do. It nipped their fingers when they were playing,” the statement continued.

The young woman started feeling ill after her return to Norway.

She was put into intensive care at Forde hospital, where she worked as a hospital employee.

No rabies in Norway

According to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the last recorded case of rabies contracted by a human in mainland Norway dates back to 1815, and to 1826 for an animal.

According to the family, no one in the group of friends had been vaccinated against rabies.

“Our dear Birgitte loved animals. Our fear is that this will happen to others who have a warm heart like hers,” her family said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 59,000 people worldwide die each year from the animal-borne disease, while 99 percent of rabies infections in humans are caused by dog bites.

More than 99 percent of victims are concentrated in Asia, Africa and South America.