Nigerian man barely escapes death sentence, acquitted of importing 2kg of drugs into S’pore

A Nigerian death row man made a narrow miraculous escape with his life in Singapore.

He was almost hanged for importing close to 2kg of drugs into Singapore in 2011, but was let off free on May 27, 2019 after the Court of Appeal acquitted him.

According to The Straits Times and CNA, the prosecution failed to establish that the Nigerian, Adili Chibuike Ejike, 39, was fully aware that there were drugs in his possession when he entered Singapore.

The story

In 2011, the then-28-year-old Nigerian, Adili Chibuike Ejike, arrived in Singapore from Lagos, Nigeria.

Adili had earlier approached an acquaintance for help back in his country after becoming jobless in the wake of his business’ failure.

The acquaintance agreed to give Adili a sum of money in return for Adili agreeing to deliver a suitcase to an unspecified person in Singapore.

The suitcase was then passed to Adili by a childhood friend working for the acquaintance.

Adili took the suitcase and travelled to Singapore.

During an X-ray scan of his suitcase in Singapore, the authorities discovered an area of darker density in one side of his luggage.

A physical search revealed nothing but a subsequent search at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority Baggage Office revealed two packets of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, hidden inside the lining of his suitcase.

Both packets weighed about 1.961kg in total.

Adili was arrested and subsequently convicted in June 2016 under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

One year later, Adili was sentenced to death.

He appealed against the conviction and sentence.

Was Adili really in possession of the drugs?

Since his trial, Adili maintained that he did not know that there were drugs in his suitcase.

In one of his statements, he said:

“Somebody gave those substance [sic] to me. I did not know what it was. If I knew what they were, I would not have accepted to carry those things.”

In order to be in possession of drugs, there must be proof of physical possession — proof of knowledge.

This means aside from finding drugs on a person, that person must also know that he or she has drugs.

The Court’s three judges, which included Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, disagreed that Adili was in possession of drugs because he was not aware of the drugs in his suitcase.

Prosecution: Adili was “wilfully blind”

The prosecution had argued that Adili was “wilfully blind” to the existence of the drugs.

Wilful blindness is a legal term.

It is used to describe someone who deliberately shuts their eyes to the truth.

According to the Court, for Adili to be wilfully blind, he would have to have a well-founded suspicion regarding the suitcase, reasonable means of inquiry into the matter, and a deliberate refusal to pursue this inquiry, reported ST.

The crux of the trial revolved around whether Adili was aware of the contents within his suitcase.

The defence argued that Adili was unaware of the bundles of drugs.

On the other hand, the prosecution argued that Adili failed to refute presumption of knowledge under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Presumption of knowledge is another legal term meaning that a person who is proven or presumed to possess drugs will also be presumed to have known about the nature of the drug unless proven otherwise.

Not possible for Adili to discover the drugs

The Court also highlighted that the prosecution’s argument of Adili being wilfully blind meant that it accepted the fact that Adili did not actually know of the existence of the drugs, ST further highlighted.

This meant that the prosecution could not invoke Adili’s knowledge of the nature of the drug — that is to say, the presumption of knowledge in this case.

Additionally, the Court concluded that it would not have been possible for Adili to discover the drug bundles in his suitcase, unless he tore apart the inner lining.

As for how the drug bundles ended up in the suitcase, the Court noted that it would not have been possible for Adili to ask the people who handed the suitcase in Nigeria in the first place, according to CNA.

Therefore, the Court found that he was not wilfully blind, or had knowingly possessed drugs, and acquitted him.

Cried in court

Adili was represented by Mohamed Muzammil Mohamed and Lam Wei Seng.

They were assigned to him through the Legal Assistance for Capital Offences scheme.

Adili cried in court after he was acquitted.

