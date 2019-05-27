fbpx

Newcastle United to be sold to Arab billionaire for S$612 million

The buyer, Sheikh Khaled, is the half-brother of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.

Andrew Koay | May 27, 10:35 pm

Premier League football club Newcastle United might finally be sold.

According to the Daily Mail, the club’s current owner, Mike Ashley, has agreed to a deal with Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan.

“The closest working associate” to the sheikh told the Daily Mail on Sunday night, May 26 that the deal is “concluded”.

The takeover is purported to be worth £350 million (S$612 million).

Who is he?

Screenshot from EDNET.ae YouTube

Khaled is an Emirati member of the family that governs Abu Dhabi.

He is also the half-brother of Manchester City owner Shiekh Mansour — though the Sun refers to him as the Mansour’s cousin.

Reuters reported that Khaled is the founder of the Bin Zayed Group, “a leading conglomerate with diverse business interests in the local and international markets”.

He had also failed in a previous attempt of a £2 billion (S$3.5 billion) take over of Liverpool Football Club.

Tumultuous under Ashley

If in fact true, the sale will bring an end to Ashley’s tumultuous ownership of the club — a reign which has spanned 12 years.

According to The Sun, Ashley had first put the club up for sale in 2008 when then-manager Kevin Keegan quit the job due to disagreements over player transfer policy.

Ashley has since tried two further times to sell Newcastle.

Rafa Benitez stalling

Image from Newcastle United Facebook

Meanwhile, he’s also continued to clash with managers over transfers with The Guardian reporting that current manager Rafa Benitez is stalling on signing an extension to his contract which expires on June 30, 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, Khaled is eager to secure Benitez’s position at the club.

The Spanish manager is widely popular with the fans, but wants assurances over the funds that will be available for investment into the playing squad.

Top image from Newcastle United Facebook

