fbpx

Back
﻿

Boy in NZ taught himself A-level math at age 11, graduates with university degree at 17

He also does swimming, public speaking, and headed the university's math club.

Tanya Ong | May 3, 10:56 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Tristan Pang recently graduated from a university in New Zealand with a Bachelor’s degree.

He’s only 17.

Started university when he was 13

Pang started university when he was 13, and recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Physics.

He has a near-perfect grade point average, the NZ Herald reported.

And apart from just being a gifted student, he also did swimming, public speaking, and headed the university’s math club as the youngest ever president.

Photo via FB/Youth Voices with Tristan Pang

As one of the youngest people to graduate from university in New Zealand, he intends to complete his honours and PhD by the time he turns 21.

In a RNZ report, Pang shared that he hopes to work in the fields of academia and teaching in the future:

“It’s the perfect career for me, I want to do research and as well, I’ve always liked helping other people so teaching is something I enjoy. As long as I’m doing what makes me happy, I’ll keep doing it.”

Child prodigy

According to New Zealand media, Pang’s mother shared that he was able to do sudoku and brain teaser puzzles at the age of two.

Pang came to New Zealand with his family when he was only four, and his family has been supporting his keen interest in, and aptitude for, mathematics.

He learned independently and got A* for mathematics in the Cambridge O and A-level exam by the time he was 11, skipping high school altogether.

He also nailed a Ted Talk at that age.

Upon attaining his degree, Pang said the following about mathematics:

“Maths is an infinite, beautiful puzzle waiting to be explored, it is spontaneous and exciting, and that is why I love it…I’m really interested in the way maths is used in string theory, for example, and part of my goal is to discover maths that can benefit the world.”

Top photo via FB/Youth Voices with Tristan Pang

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Portrait Mode: A S'pore photographer's poignant diary of the Pearl Bank Apartments over 5 years

Darren Soh visited, photographed and reflected on this iconic specimen of architecture over the past five years.

May 3, 09:10 am

Driver in China fails breathalyser test after eating durian

Durians can get you high too.

May 3, 03:12 am

Big Box in Jurong East becomes ghost town as mall put up for sale

Sad.

May 3, 01:15 am

Man with special needs fell 8 storeys in Toa Payoh while searching for his hamster

Wong was fondly remembered for his little, thoughtful but significant gestures.

May 3, 12:14 am

Man suggests alternate version of Avengers: Endgame with S'pore cast

Now I really want Thanos to win.

May 2, 11:59 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close