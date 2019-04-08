Boy in NZ taught himself A-level math at age 11, graduates with university degree at 17

Tristan Pang recently graduated from a university in New Zealand with a Bachelor’s degree.

He’s only 17.

Started university when he was 13

Pang started university when he was 13, and recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Physics.

He has a near-perfect grade point average, the NZ Herald reported.

And apart from just being a gifted student, he also did swimming, public speaking, and headed the university’s math club as the youngest ever president.

As one of the youngest people to graduate from university in New Zealand, he intends to complete his honours and PhD by the time he turns 21.

In a RNZ report, Pang shared that he hopes to work in the fields of academia and teaching in the future:

“It’s the perfect career for me, I want to do research and as well, I’ve always liked helping other people so teaching is something I enjoy. As long as I’m doing what makes me happy, I’ll keep doing it.”

Child prodigy

According to New Zealand media, Pang’s mother shared that he was able to do sudoku and brain teaser puzzles at the age of two.

Pang came to New Zealand with his family when he was only four, and his family has been supporting his keen interest in, and aptitude for, mathematics.

He learned independently and got A* for mathematics in the Cambridge O and A-level exam by the time he was 11, skipping high school altogether.

He also nailed a Ted Talk at that age.

Upon attaining his degree, Pang said the following about mathematics:

“Maths is an infinite, beautiful puzzle waiting to be explored, it is spontaneous and exciting, and that is why I love it…I’m really interested in the way maths is used in string theory, for example, and part of my goal is to discover maths that can benefit the world.”

Top photo via FB/Youth Voices with Tristan Pang