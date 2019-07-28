New Tamagotchi comes in 4 colours & more features, to be released in July 2019

Tamagotchi was one of the coolest childhood gadgets any child could have in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The digital device shaped like an egg housed a virtual pet that the owner was tasked to take care of.

So nostalgic.

Tamagotchi On

After more than 20 years, new Tamagotchi devices called Tamagotchi On have been announced — in four colours with a coloured screen, no less.

The Tamagotchi egg case comes in Fairy blue, Fairy pink, Magic purple and Magic green.

More features have been introduced so that your Tamagotchi can also shop, travel or get married and start a family too.

There will be an app that allows players to connect with other players around the world.

Launch in the U.S. on July 28, 2019

Bandai America revealed that Tamagotchi On will be released in the United States on July 28, 2019.

The online pre-sale has begun on May 13 at Target, Amazon, GameStop and Urban Outfitters for those who cannot wait.

Each device is expected to cost USD$59.99, which is about S$83.

Whoa.

Top photo collage from Tamagotchi US Facebook