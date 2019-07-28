fbpx

Back
﻿

New Tamagotchi comes in 4 colours & more features, to be released in July 2019

Not cheap.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 19, 02:13 am

Events

Upsurge

Tamagotchi was one of the coolest childhood gadgets any child could have in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The digital device shaped like an egg housed a virtual pet that the owner was tasked to take care of.

Nostalgic 90S GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

So nostalgic.

Tamagotchi On

After more than 20 years, new Tamagotchi devices called Tamagotchi On have been announced — in four colours with a coloured screen, no less.

The Tamagotchi egg case comes in Fairy blue, Fairy pink, Magic purple and Magic green.

Image from Tamagotchi US Facebook.

More features have been introduced so that your Tamagotchi can also shop, travel or get married and start a family too.

Image from 9t05toys.

There will be an app that allows players to connect with other players around the world.

Image from Tamagotchi US Facebook.

Launch in the U.S. on July 28, 2019

Bandai America revealed that Tamagotchi On will be released in the United States on July 28, 2019.

The online pre-sale has begun on May 13 at Target, Amazon, GameStop and Urban Outfitters for those who cannot wait.

Each device is expected to cost USD$59.99, which is about S$83.

Whoa.

Top photo collage from Tamagotchi US Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jazz, popular music added to O-level syllabus: Ong Ye Kung

More local artistes and styles will be taught in the new syllabus.

May 19, 01:20 am

Elderly woman enters & exits MRT gantry non-stop, 2nd person seen doing it in S'pore

Is this some kind of game?

May 18, 10:59 pm

Ondeh-ondeh & honey cornflakes-inspired Kit Kat now available in S'pore for S$7.50

Yum.

May 18, 08:20 pm

Actor Tosh Zhang decides to step down as Pink Dot 2019 ambassador after homophobic tweets dug up

"I hope you guys will judge me for the man that I grew to be, and not the boy that I used to be."

May 18, 07:41 pm

PMD rider escapes causing enforcement officers in Punggol to give chase on foot

Why IPPT Gold is important.

May 18, 06:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close