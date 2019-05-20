National Day Parade 2019 ticket balloting opens on May 23, 2019

Ticket applications for National Day Parade (NDP) 2019 will be open from Thursday, May 23 to June 2, 2019.

This year’s parade will be held at the Padang.

How many tickets can each person apply for?

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for two, four or six tickets to the two preview shows on July 27 and Aug. 3, or the NDP proper on Aug. 9.

Successful application

Successful applicants will be notified on June 24 via the email address provided in the application.

They can collect the tickets from July 5 to 7 and July 12 to 14, between 10am and 9pm, at Raffles City Level 3 Atrium.

Where to ballot for tickets?

Those interested to ballot for tickets can do so at the NDP website or at SAM and AXS stations.

Each person is limited to one application, regardless of the mode used to apply.

Is balloting fair?

Tickets will be allocated via an electronic ballot system supported by GovTech and audited by KPMG.

What about children?

Each ticket admits one spectator to the parade.

Children, including infants, must hold a valid ticket to be admitted to the parade.

Priority for those who have not gone to parade

Singapore citizens and applicants who were not allocated tickets for the NDP in 2018 will get priority.