fbpx

Back
﻿

National Day Parade 2019 ticket balloting opens on May 23, 2019

Those who did not go for last year's parade get priority.

Belmont Lay | May 22, 02:39 pm

Events

Upsurge

Ticket applications for National Day Parade (NDP) 2019 will be open from Thursday, May 23 to June 2, 2019.

This year’s parade will be held at the Padang.

How many tickets can each person apply for?

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for two, four or six tickets to the two preview shows on July 27 and Aug. 3, or the NDP proper on Aug. 9.

Successful application

Successful applicants will be notified on June 24 via the email address provided in the application.

They can collect the tickets from July 5 to 7 and July 12 to 14, between 10am and 9pm, at Raffles City Level 3 Atrium.

Where to ballot for tickets?

Those interested to ballot for tickets can do so at the NDP website or at SAM and AXS stations.

Each person is limited to one application, regardless of the mode used to apply.

Is balloting fair?

Tickets will be allocated via an electronic ballot system supported by GovTech and audited by KPMG.

What about children?

Each ticket admits one spectator to the parade.

Children, including infants, must hold a valid ticket to be admitted to the parade.

Priority for those who have not gone to parade

Singapore citizens and applicants who were not allocated tickets for the NDP in 2018 will get priority.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

2019 NDP song video is just one giant Easter egg with everyone from Ramli Sarip to JJ Lin

If you can name everyone, you the champion.

May 22, 02:27 pm

We learn more about Huawei's Google ban from memes than recent news reports

My way or the Huawei.

May 22, 02:17 pm

'Broken' fridge door in Bali mini-mart is actually entrance to hidden bar

Whuuuuut.

May 22, 01:19 pm

North Korean women & girls sold into sex slavery in China says report

Females between the ages of 12 and 29 are being coerced, sold, and abducted.

May 22, 12:25 pm

Haidilao hotpot allegedly 'explodes' in waitress' face as she was scooping out customer's lighter

Haidilao is known for their customer service.

May 22, 11:42 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close