Najib fails to appear in actual rap video despite showing up in teaser to much fanfare

Many were disappointed.

Matthias Ang | May 27, 11:19 pm

Expectations were raised in Malaysia recently as their former prime minister Najib Razak was expected to appear in a rap video scheduled for release on May 26.

This was despite Najib being currently on trial for alleged corruption, bribery and money-laundering.

The Star reported Najib’s appearance in a teaser that was also put up on Instagram by Mohd Nor Kharoni Kamisan, the composer of the rap’s lyrics.

In case you can’t see the video:

Does not appear in actual rap video

However, Najib was eventually absent in the actual video, Bukan Biashe Biashe, which means “not the usual”, or “BBB” for short, after a phrase that he had first coined in February 2019.

Here is the video:

It is unlikely Najib is one of the masked individuals seen performing.

Breakdown of Najib’s appearance teaser video

The teaser video begins with four men having a chat while seated outside a hipster eatery of sorts.

A white Toyota Vellfire with a police escort then pulls up in front of them, with the door opening to reveal Najib in pink, while the rap begins.

Subsequently, one of the men stands up to give Najib the thumbs-up sign, which Najib reciprocates.

The Star reported that the man who does this action is Kharoni himself, who also happens to own the eatery.

Kharoni then beckons the other three men to stand up.

Gif of video from Ron Kamisan Instagram

After that, there is a slow-motion shot of the car door closing, followed by another shot of the car driving away, with the four men looking on.

Source: Mohd Nor Kharoni Bin Kamisan Facebook

As for the rap lyrics, the translation during this scene, as per The Star, is: “Let’s move forward/ This is not the end/ With this, I present/ A prayer for success.”

This is then followed by Najib’s trademark phrase “Malu apa bossku?“.

It means, “What are you ashamed of, my boss?”

The lyrics are repeated in the actual rap video as well.

Commenters demand to know where Najib is

Unsurprisingly, Najib’s absence was not lost on many Malaysian YouTube commenters, with many commenting in Malay demanding to know where Najib is.

Source: Les Krev YouTube

Translation: “I came here to see Najib, but turned out he isn’t here also :(”

Source: Les Krev YouTube

Translation: “Boo… the SBB and Najib crossover isn’t good. Where is the boss!?”

Source: Les Krev YouTube

Translation: “If Najib appeared maybe the views of this song would rise faster”

Source: Les Krev YouTube

Translation: “The song is nice, but if it had Grandpa Najib it would be even nicer…where is Najib?”

Kharoni was the man in the video that first made Najib’s “Malu apa bossku” go viral

It is perhaps of no coincidence that Kharoni is the writer of the lyrics, as well as the owner of the venue.

After all, he is also the same supporter in the initial video that first made Najib’s “Malu apa bossku” phrase go viral, The Malay Mail reported.

In the video, Kharoni yells, “Boss kita (Our boss!)”, which then elicits Najib’s famous phrase.

For those of you not in the know, “Malu apa bossku” apparently has roots in the Sabah dialect of Malaysia, and means something like, “You’re respected and have nothing to be ashamed of”.

So when Najib uses it, he’s referring to himself.

Over the past several months, Najib has seen his social media meme capital rise as he appears to be connecting with the younger generation.

How Najib’s memelord status is also contributing to his popularity resurgence:

“I’m a thief of the hearts of the people”: Ex-M’sia PM Najib Razak’s resurgence in popularity

Top image collage from Mohd Nor Kharoni Bin Kamisan Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

