My hair started turning grey when I was 11. It was a traumatic childhood.

When I was in Primary 5, instead of having an enjoyable childhood, I started having grey hair.

I looked like this:

Ok here’s a close up:

To be very clear and fair, my crowning glory wasn’t affected by Singapore’s education system.

It was premature greying, and I’ve been living with it for 10 years since.

Runs in the family

I first started noticing problems with my hair when I had a dandruff outbreak.

It was constantly itching, and my classmates and friends, who saw the tiny white flakes on my shoulders, thought I had head lice.

Long story short, I was like a walking punchline among a group of kids with frontal lobes still developing.

A bottle of anti-dandruff shampoo worked like a dream but it was the beginning of my nightmare.

I woke up one day with strands of grey hair, the most noticeable being the few strands on my fringe.

My mum was the first to notice. To my surprise, she was rather calm. I later learned that she too had premature grey hair when she was young.

And the nail in my coffin: both my parents had premature grey hair when they were in Primary school as well.



Grey haired teenager

Honestly, the grey hair didn’t bother me. Until I was called names for it.

Grey-haired witch. Granny.

Getting through every day gradually became a struggle, because of the weird stares and gossip I would overhear while getting to class. There was a same old bunch of guys in my class who loved to throw insults at me.

I was seen as an outcast, and nobody wanted to befriend a weirdo with grey hair.

To a Primary 5 kid, it affected my self-esteem. A lot. I was honestly devastated.

Constantly being asked about grey hair

Living with premature grey hair, I was constantly asked how and why I had grey hair at such a young age. Even till now.

People would even conjure up random hypotheses and myths — ranging from stress, genetics (these people were correct), to even excessive use of a shampoo that was bad for my scalp.

The most common myth about grey hair is this — plucking a single strand would cause even more grey hair to sprout.

In the 10 years I’ve spent dealing with my grey hair, I can say that that’s not true.

But back in the day, I didn’t know better. I chose to believe them and it crushed me.



Crazy things I did to stem the greying tide

Convinced of the causes, I searched for ways to at least prevent my condition from getting worse.

But even after consistently applying coconut oil on my scalp, eating onions and black sesame seeds every day for three months, nothing happened.

My hair was steadily turning grey at an alarming rate, and I had no choice but to resort to chemical dyes for a temporary solution. Note that this option only became an option after secondary school.

As school became more stressful and harder to bear, my condition got worse; from a bunch of of grey hair sprouting from the tip of my scalp, it quickly spread all over my head in just a span of two weeks.



Stress is the biggest reason

Although I cannot reverse my condition, I do know how to prevent it from deteriorating. Stress is the biggest factor I have identified — to avoid getting more grey hair, I try my best to remain stress-free.

I’ve even skipped school for this reason. Is there a better reason?



Help la.

Being stress-free is, of course, easier said than done.

Unless your condition is genetic like mine, there are probably more sound ways to prevent or minimise premature greying than coconut oil on scalp or mouth full of onions.

A well-balanced diet consisting of products rich in:

Zinc (pumpkin seeds, cashew nuts),

Vitamin A (ginkgo nuts, chestnuts, walnuts),

Vitamin B (barley, brown rice, oats),

Copper (sesame seeds, sunflower seeds) and

Iron (peanut, almonds)

would be one of the existing ways to do so.

