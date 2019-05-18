M’sian hardware chain Mr D.I.Y. opens in Toa Payoh FairPrice

Mr D.I.Y. is a Malaysian retail chain that sells a variety of hardware and household items at relatively low prices.

Advertisement

And it has come to Singapore.

Its latest outlet is open in Toa Payoh.

4th Mr D.I.Y. outlet in Singapore

A Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook post said Mr D.I.Y. has opened its fourth store in a FairPrice outlet at Blk 192, Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

The official opening is on May 18, 2019, but the store is ready for business.

The other three outlets are in Westgate Mall in Jurong, Jalan Anak Bukit and The Star Vista in Buona Vista.

There are a wide variety of products that you can find at the store, ranging from hardware components, household products to toys for children and pets.

Here are some photos taken in the newest outlet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hari Raya discounts

Mr D.I.Y is also having discounts on selective household items.

If you are cleaning up your house during this period, these discounted items might come handy too.

Here are some examples:

Advertisement

Details

Location: Blk 192 #02-674, Toa Payoh Lorong 4, Singapore 310192

Opening hours (FairPrice outlet): 8am to 10pm

Advertisement

Top photo collage from photos by Singapore Atrium Sale