fbpx

Back
﻿

Up to 70% off clothes, stroller & necessities at Mothercare warehouse sale May 10-12

Good time to stock up.

Mandy How | May 10, 05:33 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

From May 10 to 12, 2019, Mothercare is holding a warehouse sale for motherhood and childcare related items at lowered prices.

The sale was spotted by Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale on May 10.

Products available range from daily necessities for children, such as bottles and diapers to bigger items like strollers.

Clothes, shoes, and toys are also available.

Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook

Here’s a closer look at the items with photos uploaded to the Facebook page:

Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
Image by Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook

If you’d like to compare, you can check out their usual prices here.

Address and time:
Pan-I Complex
601 Sims Drive, Singapore 387582

May 10-12, 2019
Friday and Saturday, 11am – 9pm
Sunday, 11am – 6pm

Top image via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Pearl Bank Apartments to survive in archives as digital 3D models

The scans and 3D models have been submitted to URA for archiving.

May 10, 04:28 pm

China masseuse 'accidentally' live-streams topless woman's spa session for over 30 minutes

The man on the line was supposedly naked from the waist up.

May 10, 03:56 pm

7 customers suffer gastrointestinal symptoms after dining at Hougang western stall famous for big portions under S$10

SFA will conduct another assessment of the stall in 12 months' time and monitor it in the meantime.

May 10, 03:21 pm

Rare clouded leopard spotted by Taiwan villagers 5 years after it was declared extinct

It was officially declared extinct in 2013.

May 10, 03:02 pm

Penang official now says S'pore hawker culture not authentic, discards own idea for joint UNESCO bid

Oof.

May 10, 02:55 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close