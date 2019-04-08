Up to 70% off clothes, stroller & necessities at Mothercare warehouse sale May 10-12

From May 10 to 12, 2019, Mothercare is holding a warehouse sale for motherhood and childcare related items at lowered prices.

The sale was spotted by Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale on May 10.

Products available range from daily necessities for children, such as bottles and diapers to bigger items like strollers.

Clothes, shoes, and toys are also available.

Here’s a closer look at the items with photos uploaded to the Facebook page:

If you’d like to compare, you can check out their usual prices here.

Address and time:

Pan-I Complex

601 Sims Drive, Singapore 387582

May 10-12, 2019

Friday and Saturday, 11am – 9pm

Sunday, 11am – 6pm

Top image via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook