Up to 70% off clothes, stroller & necessities at Mothercare warehouse sale May 10-12

From May 10 to 12, 2019, Mothercare is holding a warehouse sale for motherhood and childcare related items at lowered prices.
The sale was spotted by Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale on May 10.
Products available range from daily necessities for children, such as bottles and diapers to bigger items like strollers.
Clothes, shoes, and toys are also available.
Here’s a closer look at the items with photos uploaded to the Facebook page:
If you’d like to compare, you can check out their usual prices here.
Address and time:
Pan-I Complex
601 Sims Drive, Singapore 387582
May 10-12, 2019
Friday and Saturday, 11am – 9pm
Sunday, 11am – 6pm
Top image via Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.
About Mandy How
Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).
Story Playlists
Evening Read
Evening Commute
Stories to unwind after a long day
Weekly Recap
Recap of the week
Weird AF
Flamin' Hot Stories
S’poreans Anyhowly Driving
Where To Eat?
S’pore Angst