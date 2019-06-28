Meiji Run is officially a thing & it’s happening on June 29, 2019

You’ve seen the Transformers Run, My Melody Run, and the Teh Tarik Run.

Now, brace yourself for the Meiji Run’19.

That’s right. From the creators of sometimes adorable, all-the-time yummy snacks like…

The fun-filled Hello Panda

And nutritious Bulgaria Yoghurt Drink

… is a run so stacked with aforementioned snacks that it’s branded as the world’s most delicious race.

Meiji Run

Date: 29 June 2019 (Saturday)

Time: 7am – 8pm

Venue: Sentosa (Palawan Green)

Two yummy runs

For less serious runners, there’s a 3.5km fun run (early bird: S$50) and for runners who are up for a challenge, may we suggest a 10km competitive run (early bird: S$60).

As a rule of thumb: both runs are open to people of all fitness levels. Even kids who are at least six years old can participate in the 3.5km fun run. However, the 10km run is for participants who are 14 years old and above only.

Other than one heck of a workout in Sentosa, participants will get to stuff their faces with these goodies at the finishing line. If these don’t serve as inspiration, we are not sure what will.

Who needs bananas when you can have Hello Panda and Bulgaria Yoghurt Drinks?

Mass yoga

If running is not your cup of yoghurt, there’s the Meiji Yoga (early bird S$35) open for all yogis at 7am.

Yoga instructor Roxanne Gan will be leading the session.

Participants will be given a serving of Meiji Amino Collagen and a bottle of Meiji Low Sugar Paigen (160ml).

Carnival for everyone

If you are into having fun without breaking a sweat or just want to, you are in luck too.

A carnival featuring games with a Meiji twist is available, and so is a movie screening and a free photo booth.

Not your usual race pack

Other than the usual run-related items like bibs and finisher tees, the race pack is really something else altogether.

It includes… a MEIJI HAMPER.

And for participants of the mass yoga, enjoy a free yoga mat and self-stirring mug.

Meiji Fair

There will be also be a Meiji Fair (with so many products on display, it would be a crime not to have a fair) open to members of the public.

One can only expect epic deals and yummy goodies.

Oh and 10km competitive runners will be rewarded with Meiji Cashback vouchers that can be utilised at the Meiji Fair, upon clocking the targeted run timings.

Cool.

Day 1

Date: 28 June 2019 (Friday)

Time: 12pm – 7pm

Venue: Sentosa (Palawan Green)

Day 2

Date: 29 June 2019 (Saturday)

Time: 9am – 7pm

Venue: Sentosa (Palawan Green)

And here are the details

You can sign up here.

This sponsored post by Meiji Run 2019 makes this writer want to eat and run at the same time.