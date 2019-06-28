fbpx

Back
﻿

Meiji Run is officially a thing & it’s happening on June 29, 2019

Allegedly the World’s Most Delicious Race!

Tan Xing Qi |Sponsored | May 16, 06:11 pm

Events

Upsurge

You’ve seen the Transformers Run, My Melody Run, and the Teh Tarik Run.

Now, brace yourself for the Meiji Run’19.

That’s right. From the creators of sometimes adorable, all-the-time yummy snacks like…

The fun-filled Hello Panda

And nutritious Bulgaria Yoghurt Drink

… is a run so stacked with aforementioned snacks that it’s branded as the world’s most delicious race.

Meiji Run
Date: 29 June 2019 (Saturday)
Time: 7am – 8pm
Venue: Sentosa (Palawan Green)

Two yummy runs

For less serious runners, there’s a 3.5km fun run (early bird: S$50) and for runners who are up for a challenge, may we suggest a 10km competitive run (early bird: S$60).

As a rule of thumb: both runs are open to people of all fitness levels. Even kids who are at least six years old can participate in the 3.5km fun run. However, the 10km run is for participants who are 14 years old and above only.

Other than one heck of a workout in Sentosa, participants will get to stuff their faces with these goodies at the finishing line. If these don’t serve as inspiration, we are not sure what will.

Who needs bananas when you can have Hello Panda and Bulgaria Yoghurt Drinks?

Mass yoga

If running is not your cup of yoghurt, there’s the Meiji Yoga (early bird S$35) open for all yogis at 7am.

Yoga instructor Roxanne Gan will be leading the session.

Participants will be given a serving of Meiji Amino Collagen and a bottle of Meiji Low Sugar Paigen (160ml).

Carnival for everyone

If you are into having fun without breaking a sweat or just want to, you are in luck too.

A carnival featuring games with a Meiji twist is available, and so is a movie screening and a free photo booth.

Not your usual race pack

Other than the usual run-related items like bibs and finisher tees, the race pack is really something else altogether.

It includes… a MEIJI HAMPER.

And for participants of the mass yoga, enjoy a free yoga mat and self-stirring mug.

Meiji Fair

There will be also be a Meiji Fair (with so many products on display, it would be a crime not to have a fair) open to members of the public.

One can only expect epic deals and yummy goodies.

Oh and 10km competitive runners will be rewarded with Meiji Cashback vouchers that can be utilised at the Meiji Fair, upon clocking the targeted run timings.

Cool.

Day 1
Date: 28 June 2019 (Friday)
Time: 12pm – 7pm
Venue: Sentosa (Palawan Green)
Day 2
Date: 29 June 2019 (Saturday)
Time: 9am – 7pm
Venue: Sentosa (Palawan Green)

And here are the details

You can sign up here.

This sponsored post by Meiji Run 2019 makes this writer want to eat and run at the same time.

About Tan Xing Qi

Xing Qi deals T-Shirts to unsuspecting Singaporeans through a roadside stall, which, ironically, is not a physical stall.

 

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Cambodian boy who speaks 15 languages sponsored by businessman to study in China

He left for China on May 13.

May 16, 05:37 pm

Singtel user allegedly charged S$251.55 for Straits Times subscription he didn't sign up for

Check your bills properly.

May 16, 05:19 pm

4,297 Singapore Red Cross potential donor details hacked probably due to weak password

The SRC is currently contacting all affected individuals.

May 16, 05:13 pm

Trump's new executive order effectively puts Huawei on ban list

It is widely perceived to be targeted at Chinese telecommunications company Huawei.

May 16, 05:06 pm

S'pore commuters can use Visa bank cards to pay for public transport from June 6, 2019

A more convenient way to take public transport.

May 16, 04:05 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close