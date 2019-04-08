fbpx

PM Lee: Training & upgrading is a marathon without end, but we are making progress

The gist of Lee's May Day message is to never stop learning and adopting new technology.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 1, 09:44 am

Every first day in the month of May marks an appreciation towards all workers and labourers.

This year’s May Day Rally will be helmed by newly-minted Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is likely to join some 1,600 unionists, workers, employers and fellow Cabinet ministers to evaluate how Heng delivers its keynote speech on his first day as DPM.

PM Lee: Heng Swee Keat will take on leading role in next GE

Be that as it may, PM Lee is still PM, and so has written a May Day message as with every year. Here are the key points from it.

NTUC’s role in Singapore

Lee started his message with how the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) transformed from ‘a state of decay with falling membership’ to a ‘vibrant, progressive organisation’.

The change in the labour movement was a crucial turning point 50 years ago as the union collaborated with the ruling party government to implement laws and institutions to safeguard the interests of Singapore’s workers.

This, he explains, eventually developed into the current tripartism in Singapore.

“The unions worked with Government in support of newly passed laws like the Employment Act and the Industrial Relations (Amendment) Act, and new institutions like the Industrial Arbitration Court. We set up NTUC Income and a whole series of labour cooperatives, to provide workers with affordable essential goods and services.”

Anticipate challenges

Having said that, PM Lee says NTUC now finds itself at another crucial turning point, as it will need to help workers overcome challenges and disruptions.

Some of the measures NTUC is taking include promoting the re-employment of older workers in light of the ageing population and championing progressive wage model to help lower-wage workers.

Lee also mentioned the importance of upgrading and retraining workers through programmes like SkillsFuture as well as Adapt and Grow so as to keep workers’ skill sets relevant.

Companies are also encouraged and aided with grants and packages to increase productivity and the adoption of technology.

Progress achieved last year

With these nudges and assistance to help workers and companies, PM Lee said some signs of progress were observed in 2018.

He mentioned that our labour productivity grew by 3.7 per cent, largely in the manufacturing sector.

In contrast, he observes, the food & beverage and retail sectors still have plenty of room to improve labour productivity.

Furthermore, last year’s retrenchment rate was the lowest in the recent decade.

This was attributed to how older workers have been retrained and upgraded promptly to handle new technology and tasks.

With that, PM Lee concluded that having a “constructive and cooperative” union that tackles the workers’ concerns is crucial for the country to thrive and prosper as a whole.

“In Singapore, constructive and cooperative unions, together with enlightened employers and a supportive government, have delivered better incomes for workers and steady progress for the country. We must stay on this path, and strengthen trust and cooperation among the tripartite partners, so that despite the uncertainties and challenges in the global economy, we can continue to thrive and prosper together as a nation.”

You can read his full message here.

Top photo from Lee Hsien Loong’s Facebook page

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

