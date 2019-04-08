China masseuse ‘accidentally’ live-streams topless woman’s spa session for over 30 minutes

A masseuse in China allegedly live-streamed a woman during a spa session on May 6.

The incident took place at Xiyue Life Spa in Hubei, China.

Noticed phone facing her

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that the lady, known as Li, noticed a phone facing her on the table during her massage upon hearing a noise from the phone.

She grabbed the phone and supposedly saw that the phone was in video chat mode with a man “naked from the waist up” on the line.

Li then called the police, who subsequently found that the video chat lasted over 30 minutes.

Apparently, the lady had been naked from the waist up for the massage.

Spa tried to offer her compensation

SCMP stated that a spa executive known as Chen explained that the whole situation “was an accident”.

Chen said that the masseuse had been chatting with a friend via video call, and set the phone down for Li’s massage before “forgetting” about it.

The masseuse, who was apparently an intern under the age of 16, had broken the spa rules by bringing a phone to the massage parlour.

Due to her age, she cannot be legally held responsible.

The spa reportedly tried to offer Li 20,000 yuan (S$4,008) to keep her quiet.

Li, however, is demanding more compensation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Trip Advisor