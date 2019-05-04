fbpx

Back
﻿

MAS: S’pore does not engage in currency manipulation

MAS policy is aimed at maintaining medium term price stability.

Sulaiman Daud | May 29, 03:32 pm

Events

Upsurge

Following the news that the Trump Administration has placed Singapore on a currency manipulation ‘watchlist’, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released a statement that makes its stance clear.

Here is MAS’s statement on May 29:

“In response to media queries on the U.S. Treasury Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies (UST Report) released today, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that it does not manipulate its currency for export advantage.”

Maintain price stability, not export advantage

MAS stated that Singapore’s policy framework is aimed at maintaining medium-term price stability through the exchange rate.

MAS pointed out that it managed the Singapore dollar’s nominal effective exchange rate was within a policy band, like how other central banks conduct their monetary policy by targeting interest rates, as noted by the report.

Added MAS:

“Whether they target the exchange rate or the interest rate, central banks aim to keep consumer price inflation low and stable as their primary mandate.”

Put current account surplus into context

The U.S. report also noted that Singapore had persistently maintained both a large current account surplus and a bilateral goods trade deficit with America, which totalled US$6 billion (S$8.3 billion) in 2018.

But MAS said that Singapore’s current account surplus needed to be viewed in historical context.

It gave a brief history lesson, pointing out that during its early years, Singapore ran current account deficits when investment needs were greater than available savings.

Once the Singapore economy matured, its investment needs tapered off, so national savings naturally rose.

MAS said it expected Singapore’s current account surplus to be reduced once savings were withdrawn to meet the needs of an ageing population.

However, none of this has to do with currency manipulation.

You can read MAS’s full statement on its website.

Related story:

S’pore placed on currency manipulator watchlist by Trump Administration

Top image from Donald Trump’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Driver in S'pore appeals for volunteers to ferry elderly stroke survivor working as night guard

The passenger had suffered two strokes and eight major falls.

May 29, 03:28 pm

HK star Karen Mok to retire from concert touring after 25 years in show business

Her last S'pore concert tour will be in June, 2019.

May 29, 03:12 pm

S'pore does not import Thai "Dragon King" peeled pineapples: SFA

The pineapples allegedly contain cyclamic acid.

May 29, 01:47 pm

Australia's "Egg Boy" donates A$100,000 to help victims of Christchurch terrorist attacks

The money had initially been raised to help with his legal fees and to buy more eggs.

May 29, 01:24 pm

New Huawei P30 Pro Amber Sunrise colour variant available in S'pore from May 30

In spite of their current situation, they're going ahead with this release.

May 29, 01:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close