Musicians slam Manulife S’pore for estimating it cost only S$5,000 to pursue music career

On April 22, 2019, insurance company Manulife Singapore posted a video on its Facebook page on the cost of pursuing various career paths such as that of a designer, accountant, musician, scientist, or doctor.

Advertisement

One potential cost caught the eye of some netizens.

You apparently only need about S$5,000 to become a musician.

More than S$5,000

Many musicians took offence at the monetary value assigned to pursuing a career as a musician, with the S$5,000 being deemed a tad too conservative to make much headway into the field.

Eugene Seow took a methodical approach in debunking the rather low number.

Advertisement

Seow broke down the estimated costs of studying music in a tertiary institute.

He placed the amount at around S$60,000, and that is without additional costs pegged to buying musical equipments, and private music classes.

Many musicians felt that Manulife Singapore’s estimate of S$5,000 seemed to underscore the hard work and monetary commitment needed to pursue a musical career.

Another Facebook user, Dayvid Foo, chimed in, attaching a screenshot of an article about his late father who spent $87,000 to support his music career.

Advertisement

Manulife Singapore’s initial focusing on a typo in the video was seen by many as completely missing the point.

On May 6, Manulife responded to the barrage of criticism with an official apology on its Facebook page:

In case you can’t read it.

“Education is an important journey and every path is a different one that requires significant sacrifices. In an earlier video, we made the mistake of assigning monetary value to different professions and we realise that this is not right. We sincerely apologise for the mistake and have taken down the video.”

Which was seen as a good apology by most.

Advertisement

Here’s Seow’s reaction:

“I can roll with this, and definitely don’t condone hating on anybody for an honest, albeit ignorant mistake. The keyword is to EDUCATE. It’s our collective responsibilities to share.”

Much better than an apology emphasising a typo.

Advertisement

Top image courtesy of Eugene Seow