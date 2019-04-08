fbpx

Back
﻿

Musicians slam Manulife S’pore for estimating it cost only S$5,000 to pursue music career

Miscalculation.

Melanie Lim | May 7, 08:41 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

On April 22, 2019, insurance company Manulife Singapore posted a video on its Facebook page on the cost of pursuing various career paths such as that of a designer, accountant, musician, scientist, or doctor.

Image via Eugene Seow

One potential cost caught the eye of some netizens.

You apparently only need about S$5,000 to become a musician.

More than S$5,000

Many musicians took offence at the monetary value assigned to pursuing a career as a musician, with the S$5,000 being deemed a tad too conservative to make much headway into the field.

Eugene Seow took a methodical approach in debunking the rather low number.

Seow broke down the estimated costs of studying music in a tertiary institute.

He placed the amount at around S$60,000, and that is without additional costs pegged to buying musical equipments, and private music classes.

Image via Eugene Seow

Many musicians felt that Manulife Singapore’s estimate of S$5,000 seemed to underscore the hard work and monetary commitment needed to pursue a musical career.

Another Facebook user, Dayvid Foo, chimed in, attaching a screenshot of an article about his late father who spent $87,000 to support his music career.

Image via Eugene Seow

Manulife Singapore’s initial focusing on a typo in the video was seen by many as completely missing the point.

On May 6, Manulife responded to the barrage of criticism with an official apology on its Facebook page:

In case you can’t read it.

“Education is an important journey and every path is a different one that requires significant sacrifices. In an earlier video, we made the mistake of assigning monetary value to different professions and we realise that this is not right. We sincerely apologise for the mistake and have taken down the video.”

Which was seen as a good apology by most.

Here’s Seow’s reaction:

“I can roll with this, and definitely don’t condone hating on anybody for an honest, albeit ignorant mistake. The keyword is to EDUCATE. It’s our collective responsibilities to share.”

Much better than an apology emphasising a typo.

Top image courtesy of Eugene Seow

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Shanmugam's parliament speech on fake news law in 90 seconds

This was a big speech. We break it down.

May 7, 10:34 pm

Instagrammer rates public toilets all over S'pore for fun, Jewel Changi Airport given solid 11/10

Great.

May 7, 08:58 pm

New court dealing with harassment to be established: Edwin Tong

Under the new court, multiple court processes for applying for protection orders will be streamlined.

May 7, 07:38 pm

Pritam Singh on POHA changes: WP support bill, but clarifications needed

Pritam sought clarification on whether the remedies proposed under the Bill also apply to unmarried individuals in same-sex relationships.

May 7, 07:01 pm

Cat in Indonesia spoils owner's earpiece, brings home snake as replacement

Well-mannered cat.

May 7, 07:00 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close